Public Health

Deadly ‘Food Safety Alert’ Linked To 10 States Including New York

By Bobby Welber
 1 day ago
The CDC warns "Do not eat" this type of ice cream. On Saturday, the CDC issued a "Food Safety Alert" due to a listeria outbreak that's linked to ice cream. "Food Safety Alert" For Florida Ice Cream Impacted New York State. "Do not eat Big Olaf Creamery ice cream....

CBS New York

NYC reports highest COVID positivity rate since January

NEW YORK -- New York City health officials say the COVID positivity rate has surged to 14%, which is the highest level since January. Mayor Eric Adams spoke about the rise in the rate Thursday and why the city is not using its COVID alert system. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City's testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointmentsAVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times"A new variant, new variants, are finding their way into the city. And as they come about, we continue to pivot and shift," the mayor said. "The color-coded system was not fitting the new wave and the new variant, as COVID continued to shift."Adams said the city is in a stable place when it comes to the coronavirus and he is monitoring hospital capacities and deaths. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICComplete COVID Vaccine CoverageVaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC Vaccinations By Zip CodeFind NYC Testing Site Near YouCheck NYC Testing Wait TimesCDC's COVID Vaccine FAQCDC's COVID Tracking Map By CountyResources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & MoreRemote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foodsafetynews.com

Hundreds sick in Mexico linked to Clenbuterol in meat

Hundreds of people in a Mexican municipality have fallen ill with the suspicion falling on meat contaminated with Clenbuterol. Officials in Seyé, in the Mexican state of Yucatan, said the incident involves up to 500 people but no deaths have been reported. The first alert about the poisoning was made this past week.
WORLD
State
New York State
State
Florida State
foodsafetynews.com

Officials warn of increase in E. coli infections

A rise in Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) infections has prompted a warning by health officials in the Czech Republic. The National Institute of Public Health (SZU) reported that in the first six months of this year 25 cases have been recorded and 15 of them occurred in the past two months.
AGRICULTURE
Health Digest

If You're Looking To Get A COVID Booster, Should You Wait Until The Fall?

If you're due for another COVID-19 booster shot, you may be wondering whether you should get it now or wait until the fall when cases are predicted to surge again and a new vaccine is expected to become available. Unless you have recently tested positive for COVID-19, however, there is no reason to wait to get your second booster shot (via WebMD). In fact, experts recommend getting it right away, especially if you're immunocompromised. "There is a high level of community transmission right now, so it's better to get it as soon as you are eligible to allow time to build up antibodies," Hannah Newman, the director of infection prevention at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, told WebMD.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
contagionlive.com

Pneumonic Plague in an Era of COVID-19

In an age of COVID-19, it is difficult for clinicians and public health officials to pivot and think about obscure infections like Pneumonic plague. However, a case of this plague occurred in Wyoming, and the local public health officials offer some insights into the clinical care of the patient as well as communicating with close contacts.
WYOMING STATE
foodsafetynews.com

More patients identified in outbreak of Salmonella infections; other outbreaks still under investigation by the FDA

The FDA is continuing to investigate several outbreaks, including a Salmonella Braenderup outbreak which has seen a jump of 17 patients in the past week. Officials have not yet been able to find the food source that is causing the infections, according to an update from the Food and Drug Administration. A week ago the patient count stood at 42. As of July 6 there are 59 people who have been confirmed with infections.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Don’t panic, but there’s a tick-borne disease spreading across the US

As if Lyme disease wasn’t enough, another tick-borne illness is spreading across the United States. Carried by blacklegged ticks, Powassan virus (POWV) kills about 10% of people with severe symptoms. From 2016 to 2020, the U.S. reported 134 POWV cases. While this number may seem small, it represents a massive increase compared to past years. Experts say climate change may drive further spread, as warming temperatures help the ticks survive and thrive. Unfortunately, additional research on POWV and its transmission suffers from a lack of funding. “We don’t have the resources,” Erin Kough, an epidemiologist at the Minnesota Department of Health’s...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Popculture

Protein Snacks Sold at Walgreens Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

A protein snack sold at Walgreens is being pulled from store shelves after it was determined to be a health hazard to consumers. F&S Produce Co on June 7 issued a voluntary recall of Protein Power Snack, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall was issued because the product contains Jif peanut butter, which has been linked to a multistate salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than a dozen people.
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

More Than 9,000 Pounds of Fish Have Been Recalled

There are a whole lot of ways the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Foods and Drug Administration protect food safety across the country. Many of the potential problems are familiar, like salmonella, e.coli, or listeria contamination. Other issues the organizations have an eye on might not be seen as frequently by consumers.
AGRICULTURE
BGR.com

Urgent health food recall: These plant-based crumbles are sending people to the hospital

Daily Harvest received about 470 reports of illness or adverse reactions connected to one of its products. The company is investigating the issue in cooperation with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). But that also means Daily Harvest had to issue a recall for its French Lentil + Leek Crumbles. All product lots are part of the recall, so customers who have French Lentil + Leek Crumbles at home should avoid eating it at all costs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS New York

COVID cases rising in NYC; BA.5 becomes dominant subvariant

NEW YORK - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the Omicron subvariant BA.5 is now dominating the United States.In New York City, meanwhile, new COVID cases are on the rise.FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City's testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointmentsParts of Queens have positivity rates over 24%.Citywide transmission rates are back at the highest levels we've seen since May.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Miami Herald

Lawsuit: Hollywood woman’s mother killed by listeria from Florida ice cream company

Sarasota’s Big Olaf Creamery, linked by the CDC to a listeria outbreak, has been sued in Tampa federal court by the family of a deceased Illinois woman. The lawsuit blames Big Olaf ice cream eaten by Pesotum, Illinois, resident Mary Billman while visiting Florida for her death on Jan. 29. Billman’s death is the one in the CDC’s breakdown of this listeria outbreak (23 illnesses, 22 hospitalizations, one death).
SARASOTA, FL
