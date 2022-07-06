Deadly ‘Food Safety Alert’ Linked To 10 States Including New York

NEW YORK -- New York City health officials say the COVID positivity rate has surged to 14%, which is the highest level since January. Mayor Eric Adams spoke about the rise in the rate Thursday and why the city is not using its COVID alert system. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City's testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointmentsAVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times"A new variant, new variants, are finding their way into the city. And as they come about, we continue to pivot and shift," the mayor said. "The color-coded system was not fitting the new wave and the new variant, as COVID continued to shift."Adams said the city is in a stable place when it comes to the coronavirus and he is monitoring hospital capacities and deaths. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICComplete COVID Vaccine CoverageVaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC Vaccinations By Zip CodeFind NYC Testing Site Near YouCheck NYC Testing Wait TimesCDC's COVID Vaccine FAQCDC's COVID Tracking Map By CountyResources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & MoreRemote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home

