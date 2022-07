July 7, 2022 - Tampa-based PeopleGuru, a provider for payroll software to mid-market companies, has closed a $5 million Series A round. Atlanta-based CF Holdings led the financing with prior PeopleGuru investors also participating. The funding will be used to expand customer service and sales investments, according to a press release. More than 300 mid-market companies throughout the U.S. use PeopleGuru products. “We welcome this partnership with CF Holdings,” Richard Cangemi, CEO of PeopleGuru, said in the release. “There’s perfect alignment with their team on future expansion plans and capital needs for PeopleGuru, and their expertise in our core business brings much value to our partnership.”

