Oklahoma City, OK

Chet Holmgren’s Dazzling Thunder Debut May Already Have the Magic Regretting Their NBA Draft Decision

By Jack Dougherty
Sportscasting
 1 day ago
Should the Magic have taken Chet Holmgren No. 1 overall? The post Chet Holmgren’s Dazzling Thunder Debut May Already Have the Magic Regretting Their NBA Draft Decision appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure...

All Hornets

Another Former Hornet Arrested

Former Charlotte Hornets guard and Raleigh native, Devonte' Graham, was arrested and charged with a DWI on Thursday, according to a report by Jeff Reeves of CBS17 WNCN. Graham was drafted in the 2nd round (34th overall) by the Hornets in 2018 and spent three years with the team. After a sluggish rookie season, Graham made a massive jump in year two averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game. At the end of the 2020-21 season, the Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a sign and trade sending Graham to The Big Easy in exchange for a 2022 1st round pick. Graham's deal with the Pelicans is worth $47.3 million over four years. In his first year with the organization, Graham started 63 of the 76 games he appeared in and notched 11.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.3 rebounds a game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Officially Announce Signing Josh Okogie

Okogie was the 20th overall pick out of Georgia Tech in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He is a very solid defender, but he fell out of the rotation in Minnesota this season. The Timberwolves lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Memphis Grizzlies,...
PHOENIX, AZ
All Pistons

NBA 2K23 Summer League: Pistons Preview

The 17th annual NBA Summer League is right around the corner and fans all across the nation are eager for their teams’ young prospects and recent draft selections to take the court by storm. Many of these players will use this opportunity to prove their value on the hardwood and develop a rapport with their fellow teammates.
DETROIT, MI
Inside The Rockets

How To Watch Rockets Vs. Magic Summer League Game 1

LAS VEGAS — Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and TyTy Washington will begin their NBA careers Thursday night when the Houston Rockets open their 2022 Summer League tournament against the Orlando Magic. Game 1 of summer league play for the Rockets will feature the first NBA matchup against Smith...
HOUSTON, TX
Sportscasting

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

