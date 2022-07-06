Naples resident turns plastic bags into a work of art

John Merrifield, a Fort Myers artist and muralist of 30 years, was hired by Wonder Gardens to repaint three large roadside signs that have been pointing visitors to the attraction for more than 60 years. The three large murals have faded through the years, and the project will brighten and protect the images. Also, a sign with giant painted alligator eyes that looked over the garden’s entrance removed after Hurricane Irma has been repainted and will be returned. Wonder Gardens worked with the City of Bonita Springs for year-long approval of the project from the Historic Preservation Board and the City. Weather permitting, the murals are expected to be completed by the end of July.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO