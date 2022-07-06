ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples resident turns plastic bags into a work of art

By Krista Fogelsong
WZVN-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT MYERS, Fla. – Have you ever wondered what you should do with that collection of used plastic grocery bags? One Naples resident created quite a piece of art, a dress made entirely from...

abc-7.com

Comments / 0

 

gulfshorebusiness.com

Wonder Gardens restoring historic roadside mural signs

John Merrifield, a Fort Myers artist and muralist of 30 years, was hired by Wonder Gardens to repaint three large roadside signs that have been pointing visitors to the attraction for more than 60 years. The three large murals have faded through the years, and the project will brighten and protect the images. Also, a sign with giant painted alligator eyes that looked over the garden’s entrance removed after Hurricane Irma has been repainted and will be returned. Wonder Gardens worked with the City of Bonita Springs for year-long approval of the project from the Historic Preservation Board and the City. Weather permitting, the murals are expected to be completed by the end of July.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Jamaican restaurant coming to Pebblebrooke Center in Naples

Q: Do you know what’s happening with the Jamaican restaurant in Pebblebrooke? I cannot wait to try it but it’s taking forever to open. — Lori Bundy, Naples. A: After closing three years ago at Coastland Center mall’s food court, Island Vybz Jamaican Cuisine is planning to return to the Naples market this summer.
NAPLES, FL
WPBF News 25

WATCH: Woman reunites with missing dog after 8 years

FORT MYERS, Fla. (Video from WINK via CNN) — A missing dog has been reunited with his family after eight years. The family says their dog, Harley was only a few years old when he went missing in Lee County, Florida, from their house in February 2014. “I turned...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Punta Gorda votes against destroying home with rat infestation

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Punta Gorda has decided against the demolition of an abandoned home with a rat infestation. The home, on Belaire Court, has been abandoned for a decade and is locally known as “the rat house.” The council weighed its options and voted against tearing down the home. Instead, the city will have the property appraised first.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
naplesillustrated.com

High Tide Studio & Gallery Opens

Award-winning landscape and figure painter Margie White has opened High Tide Studio & Gallery on Central Avenue in the Naples Design District. Visitors can take workshops, host a private Paint & Sip Party, and meet the studio’s accomplished artists: Douglas David, Nancy Nowak, John Clarke, Janet Iffland, Vicki French Smith, Sharon Rowland, and Sylvia Pazolt. White is opening her doors for events such as Thursday Paint Alongs through July 28 and is planning en plein air painting sessions. The gallery is closed in August and September for a summer break.
NAPLES, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Tasting the Tropics at Naples Botanical Garden

Tis the season for tropical fruits in South Florida. We have a perfect growing season for tropical fruits and many of us have at least two or three tropical fruits growing in the backyard. The most common backyard grown tropical fruits are pineapples, bananas, avocados, mangos and depending on your cultural tradition, you might add star fruits, carambolas and even a jackfruit.
NAPLES, FL
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: 11-foot, 550-pound alligator found in Florida family's pool

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - A Florida family had quite a scare after an 11-foot, 550-pound monster-sized alligator snuck into their swimming pool for a late-night swim. Footage recorded by Marie St Cyr shows the alligator thrashing and rolling as four people pull it from the pool in Punta Gorda back in May.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Malinche Mexican restaurant opens in Bonita Springs

A fresh choice recently joined the bevy of Mexican restaurants in Bonita Springs. Malinche Mexican Cuisine opened at the end of June in The Center of Bonita Springs, anchored by Publix supermarket and Old Time Pottery on the northwest corner of Bonita Beach Road and U.S. 41. Brothers and co-owners Antonio and Jorge Salazar launched their casual restaurant in space along Bonita Beach Road that Metro Diner vacated two years ago.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples, Fort Myers among top 3 safest places to live in U.S.

Naples was ranked the safest place to live and Fort Myers checked in at No. 3 on U.S. News & World Report’s list of the Safest Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023. The list was based on the metro areas’ murder and property crime rates per 100,000 people, determined by FBI crime reports. Port St. Lucie was No. 2 while Portland, Maine was No. 4 and Lakeland was No. 5. According to data from Coldwell Banker, Florida was the top-searched state by those looking to relocate and Naples joined Sarasota, Miami and Tampa as top-searched destinations.
FORT MYERS, FL
orangeobserver.com

The wonders of Sanibel Island

Sanibel Island is a 33.16-mile island, but it has much to offer. There are fantastic restaurants, sandy beaches and much more. You could spend the day on one of the many beaches and splash around in the water, or relax on the sand. Many restaurateurs would love to have you...
SANIBEL, FL
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Mysuncoast.com

SCSO pays tribute to mounted-patrol horse ‘Major’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is paying to a horse who was a part of its mounted-patrol unit. Retired SCSO Mounted Patrol Mount “Major,” who passed away Saturday night. Major was a 17-hand, bay Hanoverian gelding donated by Dr. Isaac Zamora of Sarasota...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WHYI Y100

Here's The Best Hospital In Florida

Americans often worry about the costs of health care, which makes the quality of care more important during doctor's or hospital visits. To give you an idea of the best medical care facilities in Florida, Stacker found the best hospital in every state:. "Stacker determined the three best hospitals in...
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

SWFLA To Do List: Photo exhibit at Naples Depot Museum, more

The comedian performs July 8-10 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, July 8; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9; 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 10. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901. Naples Pride Festival. From 11...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Where the SWFL tourism money is going

In the latest Gulfshore Business update, we learn where the latest tourism dollars are going. Southwest Florida International Airport eclipsed 1M passengers in January, February, March, and April. While the 1.5M passengers in March broke a record for monthly passengers. In Collier County, the average daily room rate at a...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
TheHorse.com

Florida Gelding Positive for Strangles

A 6-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding tested positive for strangles on June 30 after presenting with mucopurulent (containing mucus and pus) nasal discharge, fever, and lethargy and appearing underweight on June 24. Fifteen horses at the boarding facility in Lee County, Florida, were exposed, and the premises is now under official quarantine.
LEE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Village of Sanibel woman back behind bars after violating probation

A Village of Sanibel woman has been jailed after violating her probation. Francine Ocello Jackson, 57, was booked without bond Tuesday night at the Sumter County Detention Center. Jackson had been arrested last year with methamphetamine tucked inside her bra. The Queens, N.Y. native was also driving on a license...
SANIBEL, FL

