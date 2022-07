Grilling your Caesar salad is one way to mix up a classic. But to take it even further, thread all of the salad ingredients on skewers for an outdoor salad party. My first idea was to thread pieces of each ingredient — the chicken, the croutons, and the romaine — on skewers so everyone could have a salad on a stick. While that sounds good in theory, each component cooks a bit differently, so getting everything cooked to perfection on the same skewer is next to impossible. My solve? Make chicken skewers, crouton skewers, and split the romaine halves so everything can be cooked separately. Once all of the components are done, pile the skewers and greens on a platter so everyone can build their own salads just the way they like it. Serve with plenty of homemade Caesar dressing and watch it all disappear!

