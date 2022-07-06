H.W. Mountz drafts 5-year-plan revamp

SPRING LAKE — H.W. Mountz School presented a draft of their five-year Capital Improvement plan at its most recent Board of Education meeting on June 27.

The improvement plan was initially developed by the school’s previous administration back in 2017, but it was put on hold by the pandemic and inherited by the current board and administration. The plan was created after an assessment found that there was much mechanical equipment that needed to be repaired and replaced, and it was “relatively expensive.” So, the board intended to span multiple projects over the course of five years, rather than implementing one big and “expensive” renovation.

Some projects in that plan that had already been worked on, including roof renovations and ventilation systems. According to Superintendent Steven LaValva, the new ventilation system has made a “noticeable” difference.

“There’s a significant difference in the amount of moisture in the building,” he said. “The building was just breathing better.”

Additionally, the school has already installed air conditioning systems in multiple classrooms, particularly on the upper floor. Next, the school intends to install more air conditioning and HVAC systems in the school’s 1971 wing.

According to Board Vice President Jim Worth, unexpected ESSER funding, or Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, will help pay for the new systems.

“That ESSER funding is another $450,000 that we did not anticipate,” said board Mr. Worth. “We believe that it will allow us to address all eleven of our rooms with unit ventilators, where before we only could focus on certain ones.”

While the board is still unsure of the specifics of the bids and contracts to repair the HVAC systems, they are confident that they will be completed within the next two years. The bid for the contracts were opened this week.

