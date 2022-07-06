ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee County, MI

What do Manistee County delegates for conventions do?

By Jeff Zide
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

With the Michigan primary election coming up on Aug. 2, the political party county conventions will play a minor role in choosing candidates for the general...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Whitmer Signs Bill Slashing Distilling Tax Rates

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in Traverse City Tuesday, not only to stop in on the festivities of the National Cherry Festival but also to bring big time tax relief to craft distilleries. Northern Michigan has a multitude of industries that keep the economy running. Two of them are alcohol and...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Manistee County, MI
Government
County
Manistee County, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conventions#Republican Convention#Michigan Democratic Party#Delegate#Political Party#Politics Local#Election Local#Democratic
wbrn.com

MDOT: US-131 construction near Big Rapids exits begins Monday

Officials at the Michigan Department of Transportation announced an investment of $6.6 million to rebuild approximately 6.5 miles of US-131 from 13 Mile Road to just north of 19 Mile Road. That investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 84 jobs. Work includes resurfacing, drainage improvements and new guardrail.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

'People need to be aware of this'

BEULAH — Property owners in northern Michigan could lose the rights to their property with a single signature if they’re not careful. Paula Eberhart, register of deeds for Benzie County, said she’s seen purchase agreements come into her office recently attempting to use high pressure tactics to get victims to pay for services and even give up their property.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The News Advocate

Siebler: Questions marijuana event in Manistee

In a few weeks, Manistee is going to experience "Woodstock on the Water." It is my opinion that city government approved the event with a mindset of idealism and not realism. Here is what we know: When and where the event is to take place. It will take place at the height of the tourist season. That up to 2,000 tickets could be sold. That the sponsor plans to have medical and security on site.
MANISTEE, MI
The News Advocate

The News Advocate

Manistee County, MI
745
Followers
1K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Advocate provides compelling content featuring education, religion, senior activities, local history, and local entertainment. High school sports and activities that abound along the Lake Michigan shoreline are reflective of the passion of the community.

 https://www.manisteenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy