Charlottesville, VA

Northwestern Outfielder Ethan O'Donnell Transfers to Virginia Baseball

By Matt Newton
 1 day ago
Northwestern outfielder Ethan O'Donnell is transferring to Virginia. Courtesy of John Konstantaras/Northwestern Athletics

Brian O'Connor and the Cavaliers are continuing to supplement an already stacked UVA baseball roster for next spring. Ethan O'Donnell, a Second-Team All-Big Ten outfielder at Northwestern, announced he is transferring to Virginia in a social media post on Wednesday afternoon.

A 6'1" outfielder from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, O'Donnell transfers to UVA with two years of eligibility remaining.

In two seasons at Northwestern, O'Donnell started in 79 games, including 33 games as a freshman. He earned a spot on the 2021 All-Big Ten Freshman Team in the designated hitter spot after batting .255 with six home runs and 14 RBI in his first season.

This spring, O'Donnell was even better. In 47 appearances, including 46 starts as Northwestern's center fielder and cleanup hitter, he batted .320 with 58 hits, 46 runs, 39 RBI, and 10 home runs. O'Donnell had a slugging percentage of .619 and a fielding percentage of .972. He also set the Northwestern program record for doubles with 24 this season. At the end of the season, O'Donnell was voted to the All-Big Ten Second Team.

O'Donnell, is the second position player to transfer to Virginia this offseason, joining JMU's Travis Reifsnider, a First-Team All-CAA catcher last season, who announced his commitment to UVA on May 23rd.

