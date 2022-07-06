ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

One person dead following crash in the Upstate

By Rob Jones
 1 day ago

One person is dead following another fatal crash in the Upstate. The single vehicle wreck happened in Greenville County around 4AM Wednesday morning.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the South Carolina Highway Patrol says, the driver of an Acura sedan ran off the road on Highway 25, about miles south of Greenville. After running off the road, the driver hit a ditch causing the vehicle to overturn.

The driver who has not yet been identified, was taken to Greenville Memorial and later died there from injuries suffered in the crash.

