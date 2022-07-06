Devin Booker's Cryptic Tweet On Wednesday

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker sent out a tweet on Wednesday. the Suns lost in the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks in the second-round.

On Wednesday, Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker sent out a tweet that is going viral on Twitter.

Booker's tweet: "all that hate why you ain't tired"

Booker has spent his entire career with the Suns, and the last two seasons they have been an elite team.

In 2021, they made the NBA Finals, which ended a playoff drought that had lasted a decade.

Last season, they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks, but they finished the regular season as the best team in the entire NBA and top seed in the Western Conference.

Booker made the All-Star Game in both of those seasons.

