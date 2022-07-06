ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Nipsey Hussle death: Eric R. Holder Jr. convicted of first-degree murder

By Lauryn Overhultz
Fox News
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA jury found a 32-year-old man guilty of murdering rapper Nipsey Hussle back in 2019. Eric R. Holder Jr. was convicted of a first-degree murder charge along with two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter by a Los Angeles County jury Wednesday. Holder and Hussle had known each other for...

