Ames, IA

Iowa State lands four on preseason All-Big 12 football team

By Des Moines Register
 1 day ago

Several stalwarts may have graduated from program-changing roster of the last several seasons, but plenty of respect remains for Matt Campbell's Iowa State football team in 2022.

The Cyclones, undergoing a reboot this offseason after key pieces such as Brock Purdy, Breece Hall, Charlie Kolar and Mike Rose departed for the pros, landed four players on the preseason All-Big 12 team that was released on Wednesday afternoon.

Xavier Hutchinson (receiver), Trevor Downing (offensive lineman) and Jared Rus (fullback) all landed on the preseason first-team offense, while pass-rusher extraordinaire Will McDonald was the lone Cyclone to make the defense's first-team.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson and Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah were named the preseason offensive and defensive players of the year. Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named as the preseason pick for newcomer of the year.

McDonald returns in 2022 as one of the nation's most-proven sack artists. He earned first-team All-American accolades last season after tying for the Big 12 lead in sacks (11.5). His 29 sacks are the most in ISU history and the fourth-most ever in the Big 12.

Similarly, Hutchinson is a known talent heading into 2022. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors a year ago after breaking the ISU single-season record with 83 receptions, a Big 12 best last season in 2021.

Downing, a Creston, Iowa native, played primarily at right guard in 2021, where he earned first team all-league honors from the conference's coaches. He's expected to make the move to center this season.

Rus earned post-season all-league honors last year after earning a reputation as a devastating blocker for Hall, a second round pick for the New York Jets.

The preseason teams, chosen by media representatives who cover the league's teams, were released ahead of next week's Big 12 Media Days in Texas. Along defenders O'Rien Vance and Anthony Johnson, Hutchinson and Downing will appear at media days on July 14.

