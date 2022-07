TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County residents are reminded that the second scheduled bulk item collection day for single-family and town homes this year will be occurring sometime between July 8 and December 29. Residents received a postcard in December 2021 indicating their two specific collection dates for the year; residents can also find their scheduled bulk item collection days on the County’s … Continue reading "Second round of Baltimore County bulk item collections to run from July 8 through December 29" The post Second round of Baltimore County bulk item collections to run from July 8 through December 29 appeared first on Nottingham MD.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO