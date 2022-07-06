ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmar, NJ

Lightshow and fireworks brighten night sky to honor Belmar’s anniversary

By Jack Slocum
Star News Group
Star News Group
 1 day ago
BELMAR — Thousands of residents gazed in awe at the night sky last Friday, as a dazzling light show and fireworks display lit up the shore.

While the borough holds fireworks every year, a free, “concert-scale” lightshow lit up the Taylor Pavilion in celebration of Belmar’s 150th anniversary. Set with spotlights, pyrotechnics and patriotic music, the display acted as a beacon for residents to celebrate their patriotism and Belmar pride.

Raising4 Inc., a New Jersey-based non-profit, orchestrated the light show in coordination with the borough, and sponsor Daniel Brateris with Jersey Mike’s Subs., one of the lightshow’s designers, said the show went “very well.”

“We heard a lot of applause and a lot of people really enjoying it,” Mr. Brateris said. “And the fireworks after were tremendous.”

Mr. Brateris and Raising4 Inc. are also responsible for Wall’s Christmas Light Show, which has been held for 15 years.

Mr. Brateris said that Friday’s show was a lot less labor intensive than the Christmas show usually is, partially due to the help of its sponsor Jersey Mike’s Subs. Additionally, Mr. Brateris and his team were able to pre-plan the show using a sophisticated computer program, and called it a “solid day’s work,” for his crew.

“This show, we basically programmed everything ahead of time… we basically just showed up that morning and started putting all the lights on the building,” Mr. Brateris told The Coast Star. “It was really nice from our viewpoint because we think we put on a really good show… We really enjoyed it and we thought it was a very patriotic and inspiring way to celebrate Independence Day and Belmar, and we did some good with it.”

Mayor Mark Walsifer attended the event as well, and said people enjoyed it so much they might do it every year.

“It turned out really well… Thank God the weather cooperated,” the mayor told The Coast Star. “We did [the lightshow] for the 150th Anniversary, but so many people liked it that I think we’re going to try to have them do that every year.

“It was a really big turnout, and so many people complimented me on how great it was. It might be something that we start to do every year with our fireworks.”

