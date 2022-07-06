Your Gas Stove Might Be Leaking Toxins. Here's How to Stay Safe

Q: I’m concerned my house has termites. How can I tell if what I found are termite droppings? Is it possible there are old termite droppings but no termites?. A: Termite droppings signal an active nest of termites in the home. Termite droppings—also known as termite pellets, termite dust, termite poop, or termite frass—often look like piles of sawdust or pepper. Termite droppings can vary by the species of termite that left it. However, termites generally resemble tiny, wood-colored ovals (ranging in hue from black to light brown) and usually don’t exceed a length of 0.04 inches. Unfortunately, termite droppings won’t wear with time, which makes it hard to tell how long a dropping heap has been present. For homeowners concerned about termites in their house, this handy guide offers information about termites, their droppings, and what to do about them.

