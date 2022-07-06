ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, IL

Pontiac City Council: What about adequate seating in Pontiac's parks?

By Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader
Park benches took up a lot of space in the meeting of the Pontiac City Council Tuesday at the Eagle Theater. Parks and Recreation Director Taylor Baxter gave a report on what was being planned and, during Public Comments, a resident posed questions regarding the benches.

In his report, Baxter said that he, Streets Director Chris Brock and Alderperson Kelly Eckhoff looked over the subject of adequate seating in the parks and the downtown and the number they came up with was 17 new benches for the parks.

In his written proposal to the council, Baxter noted that there were 17 benches for the parks and eight for the downtown area needed with the total cost, including shipping, coming in at $21,132. The provider will be Belson Outdoors, a company Baxter said his department and Brock's department has used before.

“Throughout our city and our parks, we've noticed that there has been a lack of seating,” Baxter said. “I did an inventory of what we have and what we thought was needed. … We're needing 17 benches, that adds about two in each park.”

It was pointed out by City Administrator Jim Woolford that some of these benches will be TIF eligible, depending on where they would be located. Also, there had already been $20,000 budgeted for them.

The request was passed 8-0 (Alderman Curt Myers was absent).

However, during Public Comments, joanE lipinsky asked how the number 17 was derived and added that the city parks need more seating and easier access.

“We need park benches that people have access to … there's not accessibility in any of our parks,” lipinsky said. “We aren't living up to the law.”

The discussion touched on what is required under statute, including positioning and handicap accessibility.

City Administrator Bob Karls said he believes this is Phase 1 of the project and that more is likely to come with the next budget. Karls will be officially retired as of Sept. 1 with Woolford taking over.

In other matters, Mayor Bill Alvey brought up the 1 percent sales tax referendum that failed on June 28. He said the city will have to look at other plans. Among these would be to try to provide better education to the community.

Despite information being provided through the town hall meetings, local media, internet and social media, there seemed to be a lack of understanding of why the tax was needed.

Eckhoff said she felt the low voter turnout hurt and that a lot of people just didn't get the information that was available. “People just thought we were asking for a tax and we didn't have a plan for it,” she said.

“(S)ometimes, it's just getting that next step to get everybody to understand,” Alvey remarked.

City Attorney Alan Schrock pointed out that he had spoken with residents who felt the city already had the money and only needed to budget differently. He said that at least three people called him to question where the money was being spent and that it needed to be spent appropriately. He also said that at least one person thought the motor fuel tax funds the city receives was more than a million dollars.

Waste Water Treatment Plant Supervisor Jake Kinkade said made a request for his eighth change order in the plants current project. The improvement project is nearing completion, Kinkade said, pointing out that work is about 90 percent complete. He expects to be finished with the project in December, if not before if possible.

The latest change is for 10 items that will total $68,318.

During the three-year project, there has been a need to alter the original plans and a contingency loan was provided in the amount of $1,108,500. Through the different work order changes, including this one, which was passed 8-0, Kinkade said there will be $486,945 remaining. The project has used $621,555 of the contingency funding, which is 56.1 percent. There is only about 10 percent of work that needs to be completed.

In other business, the council approved granting a special use permit and variance for the development of an adult-use cannabis craft growing facility. This matter was voted down at the last city council meeting.

Alderman Brian Gabor, who typically voted against variances, moved to have this passed after having discussed the matter with the petitioners after the last meeting. Schrock added that the process to amend the ordinance is underway.

This passed by a 7-1 vote with Frank Giovanini voting against.

The council also passed the NIMEC Electrical Aggregate Renewal agreement that expires in September. This will allow for the aggregate to charge the same rate as ComEd while also providing the city with $6,000 a year for two years.

This is an opt-out program where the consumer had the choice to go with the aggregate, ComEd or something else.

This passed 7-1 with Jayme Bradshaw voting against.

In his comments, Alvey asked how the city sewers fared in dealing with the rainfall deluge that hit the city Monday afternoon. Kinkade said things went well despite nearly 2¾ inches of rain falling in a 40-minute span.

Brock pointed out that there were a number of trees lost from the storm, mainly in the southeast part of the city. This included at Chautauqua Park, which was closed for a time as city crews worked to clean the area.

Brock said that was a priority with the Vermillion Players' children's production taking place this weekend.

