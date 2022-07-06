ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Multnomah County Library breaks ground on new operations facility

By Mia Villanueva
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Library broke ground on a new operations facility Wednesday. The expansion is all thanks to a Library Capital Projects bond that was approved by voters in Nov. 2020. The Operations Center will be located at Northeast 122nd and Northeast Glisan, which...

Program offering kids free lunch across 13 Clark County locations

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Free lunch is being served at 13 locations throughout Clark County this summer. An organization called Share is running the program designed to make sure kids who receive free and reduced lunch at school have a place to go for a nutritious meal during the summer months.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
New Red Electric Bridge Opens

The Red Electric Bridge, a part of the Red Electric Trail is now completed and ready for use. The Red Electric Bridge, located in Southwest Portland between SW Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway and SW Capitol Highway, provides pedestrians and people biking with a direct, car-free link to these main streets through a forested gulch.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland announces $3 million for eviction legal defense program

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The city of Portland on Wednesday announced a grant of $3 million for an eviction legal defense program. The Portland Housing Bureau, Oregon Law Center, and Portland Community College’s CLEAR Clinic have launched the Eviction Legal Defense Program to provide free legal defense services to qualifying tenants facing eviction.
PORTLAND, OR
Clark Public Utilities manager receives $25,000 pay raise

The Clark Public Utilities Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to increase the salary of CEO and General Manager Lena Wittler from $267,000 to $292,000. The increase went into effect on July 1 and was voted on after the board reviewed Wittler’s performance, stated a news release. A car allowance...
Giant hogweed found in Cowlitz and Clark counties

Giant hogweed, Heracleum mantegazzianum, has been found in neighboring Cowlitz and Clark counties. Giant hogweed is a Class A listed noxious weed. Eradication of all Class A weeds is required by law. Giant hogweed looks very much like cow parsnip which is a common native plant. Giant hogweed grows much bigger with heights reaching 15 feet. The hollow stem is 2-4 inches thick and compound leaves can range from 2-5 feet across. Not only is it invasive, but its sap can result in severe and painful burning to sensitive people. Do not handle without gloves and protective clothing. While it is unlikely to be in Wahkiakum county, if you suspect this plant call Weed Control Supervisor Andy Lea at Wahkiakum County Noxious Weed Control (360) 795-3852 and they will investigate at no cost. Courtesy photo.
WAHKIAKUM COUNTY, WA
Portland nonprofit holds ‘DIY Cooling Workshop’

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Summer is here and while temperatures have been mild, things can always heat back up at any moment. To make sure everyone stays safe, two local nonprofits are holding a cooling workshop. Community Energy Project and Energy Trust of Oregon hosted the free workshop today...
PORTLAND, OR
Promised funding for behavioral health and drug treatment is stalled

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Millions of dollars in funding promised for behavioral health and drug treatment under Ballot Measure 110 have stalled in the pipeline, with treatment providers anxiously waiting for financial help. Voters passed Ballot Measure 110 in November, 2020. The measure was designed to fund behavioral health treatment...
Washington County Approves Reduced Rate Garbage Collection

At their meeting on June 28, 2022, the Washington County Board of County Commissioners took a significant step forward in improving access to essential garbage and recycling collection services for low-income unincorporated Washington County community members. As part of the annual garbage and recycling collection rate review process, the board approved a reduced rate program for qualifying households – the first of its kind in Oregon.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville-headquartered manufacturer to open Sherwood facility

DWFritz Automation plans to move into a 80,000-square-foot facility in Sherwood off of Tualatin-Sherwood Road. Another large manufacturing firm has set its sights on Sherwood, specifically in a rapidly expanding corridor just off bustling Southwest Tualatin-Sherwood Road. DWFritz Automation, a leader in providing custom, high-precision automation solutions involving advanced manufacturing,...
New Montavilla farmer’s market offers midweek way to shop local

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – People in the Montavilla neighborhood of Southeast Portland have a new opportunity to shop fresh and local. A weekday farmer’s market called “Thursdays on The Plaza” kicked off today at Southeast 79th and Stark Street. It features a handful of farm and...
PORTLAND, OR
Art exhibit in downtown Portland shows impact of gun violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland-based national community art initiative is showing the impact of gun violence through their Soul Box Project. An exhibit is on display right now in Old Town at the Historic Overland Building. In a window display, people will be able to see 40,000 individual boxes that represent someone in the country who has been killed or injured by gunfire in the first six months of this year alone.
PORTLAND, OR
36 Hours in Oregon City

Just 13 miles south of Portland, it’s easy to overlook Oregon City as a destination. But let’s put some respect on its name; Clackamas County’s government seat is plenty worth the drive. Our first state capital and the first incorporated city west of the Rocky Mountains, Oregon...
OREGON CITY, OR
Gresham Barlow School District brings back masks

Masks are required in Gresham-Barlow schools and facilities beginning July 5. Due to Multnomah County reaching a high COVID-19 community risk level, the Gresham-Barlow School District will require masks in its schools and facilities. The CDC's community risk framework recommends indoor masking at the high-risk level. Gresham-Barlow School District's mask...
GRESHAM, OR

