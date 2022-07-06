9-year-old boy struck by SUV in South Jordan dies

WEDNESDAY 7/7/22 12:28 p.m.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities now say a boy who was struck while riding his bike in South Jordan has now died from his injuries on Thursday.

South Jordan Police say the second boy is currently in serious, but stable condition.

The victim has been identified as 9-year-old Brayden Long.

The two boys were struck by an SUV while riding an electric motorbike in South Jordan around the area of 11400 South 2200 West on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are heartbroken to learn that a child in our community has passed away today,” said South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey. “I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families impacted by this loss and truly tragic accident.”

Police say the driver is a 44-year-old woman who remained at the scene and was cooperative with authorities.

She was driving a black GMC Yukon SUV at the time of the fatal crash.

The investigation remains ongoing, but authorities say they are not considering impairment as a factor at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: Two children hospitalized, struck by SUV in South Jordan

WEDNESDAY 7/6/22 1:23 p.m.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Two children have been hospitalized after being hit by an SUV in South Jordan on Wednesday.

South Jordan Police say the 9-year-old boys were struck by the SUV while riding their bikes. They were discovered unconscious just before noon.

Police say the SUV drifted and hit the two boys.

Both boys were dragged by the car about 150 to 200 feet before they came to a stop.

“It’s just getting really scary, because we have so many kids in this neighborhood,” said neighbor Lyndsie Keele.

“I started crying when I found out that this had happened,” added Keele.

Police say the collision left both children with lacerations and they were found unconscious.

The auto-ped happened near the area of 11400 South 2200 West.

One child was airlifted to Intermountain Primary Children’s hospital and the other child was transported by ambulance.

The children’s current conditions are unknown at this time.

Authorities say the SUV driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

