Hutsonville, IL

Hutsonville Class of '73 holds mini reunion

 1 day ago
The Hutsonville Class of 1973 met at the Wabash Coffee House in Hutsonville on Friday, July 1 for a mini reunion. Those attending were, front row, Merle Ann (Culp) Collier, Burnet, Texas; and Sandy (Gray) Weaver, Hutsonville. Second row, Brenda (Brashear) Wolfe, Robinson; Linda (Gust) Harris, Robinson; and Joan (Guyer) Briggs, Robinson. Third row, Rolland Hill, Annapolis; Kathy (Elliott) Willey, Hutsonville; and Sally (Gamblin) Batchelor, Annapolis. Back row, Robert Stephens, Robinson; Gary Hirsch, Hutsonville; and Steve Atwood, West Union.

