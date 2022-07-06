Hutsonville Class of '73 holds mini reunion

Related
1043theparty.com
Dunham’s Sports® Announces Grand Opening in Mattoon Friday, July 8
Dunham’s Sports® Announces Grand Opening in Mattoon Friday, July 8. Dunham’s Sports® is excited to announce the Grand Opening of its Mattoon store on Friday, July 8. Dunham’s would like to invite the residents of Mattoon and the surrounding communities to our Grand Opening weekend. The new store, located at the Cross County Mall (700 Broadway Avenue East), will bring up to 40 new full-time and part-time jobs to the community. Store hours are Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Effingham Radio
HSHS Medical Group Expands Primary Care Services In Greater Effingham-Mattoon Area
HSHS Medical Group is growing in the greater Effingham and Mattoon area by welcoming two local medical practices to their family of providers and the return of a well-known Mattoon family medicine doctor. Dieterich Medical Center and Mid-Illinois Medical Care Associates in Effingham recently joined HSHS Medical Group, and they...
freedom929.com
UPCOMING EVENTS THIS WEEK
(SHUMWAY) The Faith Lutheran Church of Shumway, northwest of Effingham, will have its annual Ice Cream Social this Sunday, July 10th, from 4:00 to 7:30 that evening. It will include plenty of homemade ice cream, barbeque, hot dogs, pie, cake, and drinks. Donations will be accepted with all proceeds to benefit the Ukraine Relief Fund. All ages are invited.
WTHI
Plans announced to replace two Terre Haute bridges
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two bridges in Terre Haute are being replaced. The bridges span across the Lost Creek on Fruitridge Avenue, which is near Beech Street. The goal is to eliminate the need for weight restrictions on the bridges. Engineers plan for construction to begin in late fall...
12 Points Car Show moves to Collett Park
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The 4th annual 12 Points Car Show will be held in Collett Park on Saturday. This is the first time that the show will be held in Collett Park. In previous years, the show was held in 12 Points. 12 Points Revitalization President Jennifer Mullen cited more space and shade […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Balloons Over Vermilion Prep Continues; Salt Fork Football Steps Up
(Above) Incoming Salt Fork High School freshman football players Henry Watson (L) and Julien Bond (R) at Vermilion Regional Airport Tuesday morning to assist with Balloons Over Vermilion set up. Balloons Over Vermilion will be happening at Vermilion Regional Airport this Friday and Saturday, and just a couple of weeks...
WTHI
New fair queen and princess crowned in Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Fair has a new queen and princess. They were crowned over the weekend after this year's pageants. Your Miss Vigo County Fair Queen is Lyric Krause, and your new Vigo County Fair Princess is Keira Anderson. The fair officially starts on Saturday.
WTHI
Vigo County Area Plan Commission approves new Culver's location among others
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There is some major development coming to Vigo County. Three motions were passed at Wednesday evening's area planning meeting. First, the committee approved the location for a new Culver's restaurant. It will be on South U.S. Highway 41 by the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds. The former...
WTHI
Power to be restored at Wabash Trails Park and Camp Grounds in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Even though summer is in full swing, a popular Knox County park has had to close down their cabins for the last two weeks. A damaged underground power line has left Wabash Trails' cabins, campground and shelter houses without power. At the peak of camping season,...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for June 27 thru July 1
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for June 27, 2022 thru July 1, 2022. East Star Buffet, 3059 S. US Hwy 41 – (5 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Wait station hand sink found dirty. Inside of ice machines found with built up debris. Wall mounted knife rack found with built up debris and table mounted can opener found with built up debris. Observed several flies in kitchen and flies on fly strips in food storage prep areas. On buffet honey dew, cantaloupe, pasta salad, crab salad and pepperoni found at 60-63 degrees.
Vincennes woman heading to Orlando to create balloon wonderland
VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) – A local balloon professional is heading down to Florida this weekend, July 8 through 10, for her biggest project. Liz Romani is the manager of Valley Party Supply in Vincennes and is one of 300 balloon professionals heading to Orlando to create a gigantic, immersive balloon wonderland. The display will have […]
Effingham Radio
Bridge Replacement Near Beecher City Will Close Illinois Route 128 Beginning July 11th
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a bridge replacement project over Moccasin Creek just over 3 miles south of Beecher City will close Illinois 128 beginning Monday, July 11. A posted detour will direct traffic to use Illinois 33 and U.S. 40 through Effingham and Altamont. The project is...
Update: Bacteria causes the closure of Deming Park Pool
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Residents looking to cool down will have to look to places other than Deming Park. In a post on the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Facebook page, officials announced that results from a 24-hour Total Coliform test came back showing the presence of bacteria in the water. Pool officials […]
House fire in southern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters are on scene of a house fire in southern Vigo County. The home’s location is on Lazy Lane and Bono Road, just south of Terre Haute. The fire began around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to Honey Creek Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Murphy, when firefighters arrived they found a […]
‘The sky is the limit’: Big plans for 12 Points
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Over the last three years, 12 Points Revitalization has worked to beautify and revitalize the 12 Points area. The group’s mission originally started as a movement to remove trash, graffiti and clean the sidewalks in the area. But what started out a modest effort has turned into a full economic […]
wbiw.com
Obituary: Priscilla Jael Osborn
Priscilla Jael Osborn, 5 weeks, of Springville, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at her residence. Born in Bedford on May 23, 2022, she was the daughter of Caleb and Brittany (Purdy) Osborn. Priscilla is survived by her parents, Caleb and Brittany Osborn of Springville; her three brothers, Jude, Ben, and Silas, all of Springville; her maternal grandmother, Shara Purdy of Bedford; her paternal grandparents, Everett and Bonnie Osborn of Tennessee; her great grandfather, Rick Taflinger of Avoca; her great grandparents, Everett and Lutilda Osborn of Beech Grove, IN; and her aunts and uncles, Bethany and Jonathan Tooley, Brianna and Adam Glenn, JohnDavid Purdy, Tyler, and Elizabeth Donaldson, and Daniel and Jade Osborn.
WTHI
"We've lost teachers" South Vermillion Schools face teacher shortage, trying to hire before school year starts
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many South Vermillion classrooms need teachers. School officials say around 8-10 positions need filled. South Vermillion High School is in significant need of teachers. Superintendent Dave Chapman says this summer, they have taken a pretty big blow when it comes to how many jobs are...
Explore an Abandoned Brick Factory near Terre Haute, Indiana
We're all familiar with the saying "they don't make 'em like they used to." That is true about a lot of things, including bricks. Have you ever wondered where bricks come from? I don't know if I've ever really stopped to think about it - I mean, they have to come from somewhere, right?
MyWabashValley.com
Abandoned house collapses on S 15th St.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An abandoned house on S 15th St. collapsed just after 7:00 pm Wednesday. Battalion Chief Fred Hamblen with the Terre Haute Fire Dept. said there was a fire at the house about a month before. Authorities are unsure of what caused the collapse, but...
WTHI
'If we don't, then who will?' - local family revives ancestors' burial site
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is home to thousands of abandoned or neglected pioneer cemeteries. Some of those are right here in Vigo County. Now, one family has made it their mission to revive their ancestors' burial site. Just past the 16th hole at Hulman Links Golf Course lies...
