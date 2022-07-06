Jacksonville Bold for 7.6.22: Business picks up

The Central Hotel building today. (Ennis Davis, AICP) In 1912, a building permit was issued to the Ames Realty Company to construct a two-story brick building (103’ x 47’) at the northwest corner of North Broad Street and West Beaver Street. Designed by pioneer Jacksonville architect, Mellen C. Greeley, the building was identified as having 17 to 12 inch brick walls with a four-ply gravel roof. Floor plans from the Mellen C. Greeley collection at the Jacksonville Historical Society archives depicts two variations of first floor and upper floor plans. The ones actually used include six storefronts along North Broad Street with the doorway to the upper floors being located at the southwest corner of the building. The upper floors contrary to the building permit record included an additional third story. These two floors followed the Greeley plans that depicted nineteen rooms divided by a central hallway. The six storefronts and side stairs to the upper floor are clearly depicted on the 1913 Sanborn Map of Jacksonville.

