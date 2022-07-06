ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Bold for 7.6.22: Business picks up

By Staff Reports
floridapolitics.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTime for a wave of candidate flyers — some positive, some negative, all looking for votes. Pro wrestling commentator Jim Ross used to say that when talk started to give way to the on-screen action. The phrase also applies to the Primary season, as it starts to churn....

floridapolitics.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Elections
State
California State
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Jacksonville, FL
Government
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

Antisemitic flyers in baggies found across South Florida pop up in Jacksonville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE – Jennifer Stelmach says her husband found antisemitic literature on the front lawn of their Jacksonville home."This is a very nice neighborhood. Very respectable, so having something like that in our yard was very shocking," she said.Down the street, Jenna Hood says her mom brought the flyer inside."It had a lot of hate in it about Jewish people," Hood said.Neither of them kept the baggies, but they say they looked like the anti-gay hate flyers being dropped in a St. Nicholas neighborhood in June.It isn't only happening in Jacksonville. Miami, Coral Gables and Orlando are among some of the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Regional Sheriffs fall in behind T.K. Waters bid to be top Jax cop

The Ron DeSantis-backed candidate racks up more major endorsements. Republicans continue to coalesce around now-retired Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters ahead of the Special Election for Jacksonville Sheriff. Waters, who was endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis weeks ago, secured the backing of five regional Sheriffs in his bid to be...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Jax Beach Pier reopens to the public

It's been three years since the Jacksonville Beach Pier closed after being heavily damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Matthew. After a brief ceremony Saturday morning that involved the mayors of Jacksonville and Jacksonville Beach, local officials and the team responsible for the reconstruction project, the pier officially opened to the public as hundreds of residents braved the hot sun to enjoy the new walkway.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wyman Duggan
Person
Tracie Davis
floridapolitics.com

Bevy of current, former Jax city leaders endorse Aaron Bean for CD 4

Endorsers include nine current City Council members. As the Aaron Bean campaign train rolls down the tracks, the next stop on the endorsement line is Jacksonville, where nine current and eight former members of the City Council — along with a former Duval County School Board member — endorsed his candidacy for Congress.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Memphis Redbirds#Legislature#Republican#Southside
saturdaydownsouth.com

Treyaun Webb, 4-star RB out of Jacksonville with 46 offers, announces SEC commitment

Treyaun Webb, a 6-foot-1 and 205-pound 4-star running back out of Jacksonville, Florida, (Trinity Christian Academy) has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Webb committed to Florida the same afternoon that the Gators flipped former Penn State 4-star QB commit Marcus Stokes. He is ranked the No. 5 running back in the class of 2023, and the No. 33 player in the Sunshine State, according to the 247Sports Composite. Webb has a reported 46 offers, including the likes of Penn State, Georgia, Oklahoma and Alabama.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Donna Deegan internal poll shows her leading Jacksonville mayoral race

'Her nearest competitors are far behind and have a difficult path to closing the gap.'. Democrat Donna Deegan, a former Jacksonville television journalist, released a poll Wednesday showing her leading the 2023 mayoral race. An internal poll conducted by Frederick Polls has Deegan up in the race, with 30% support....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

LaVilla's Central Hotel

The Central Hotel building today. (Ennis Davis, AICP) In 1912, a building permit was issued to the Ames Realty Company to construct a two-story brick building (103’ x 47’) at the northwest corner of North Broad Street and West Beaver Street. Designed by pioneer Jacksonville architect, Mellen C. Greeley, the building was identified as having 17 to 12 inch brick walls with a four-ply gravel roof. Floor plans from the Mellen C. Greeley collection at the Jacksonville Historical Society archives depicts two variations of first floor and upper floor plans. The ones actually used include six storefronts along North Broad Street with the doorway to the upper floors being located at the southwest corner of the building. The upper floors contrary to the building permit record included an additional third story. These two floors followed the Greeley plans that depicted nineteen rooms divided by a central hallway. The six storefronts and side stairs to the upper floor are clearly depicted on the 1913 Sanborn Map of Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wjct.org

Luxury apartments planned in South Jacksonville

Aventon Companies announced this week that it is building a 360-unit luxury apartment project at 11849 Palm Bay Parkway in South Jacksonville between Wells Creek Parkway and Philips Highway. Fragpag Powers Bay LLC, part of Korn & Zehmer in Ponte Vedra Beach, sold 21 acres June 21 to BGA South...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 7.6.22

According to the latest FiveThirtyEight summary of polling across the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis is heavily favored to win re-election, and Florida’s congressional delegation will be more than two-thirds Republican. This updated election forecast suggests the marquee races will be blowouts — and not just by Sunshine State standards....
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy