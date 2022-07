If you’re not quite ready to say goodbye to Stranger Things — there’s only one more season — you’re in luck. The Duffer Brothers have announced their new production company, Upside Down Pictures, for film and television projects as part of their overall deal with Netflix. Hilary Leavitt has been hired to run the company. Upside Down Pictures will “aim to create the kind of stories that inspired the Duffers growing up — stories that take place at that beautiful crossroads where the ordinary meets the extraordinary, where big spectacle co-exists with intimate character work, where heart wins out over cynicism.”

