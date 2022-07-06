Warrick County issues burn ban

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Due to dry weather conditions, Warrick County is now under a burn ban. The Warrick County Board of Commissioners (WCBC) issued the ban on July 6 to prevent unreasonable fire hazards, declaring an open fire emergency.

This is in accordance with Warrick County Board of Commissioners Ordinance No. 2008-10.

The Ordinance states,

” No person shall set, start or attempt to start an open fire within the county during the duration of a declared emergency unless a permit has first been obtained from a local fire department within the county and said permit is within the possession of the person or entity attempting to set or start such open burn”

The ban will be in effect until it is revoked by the WCBC and covers all unincorporated areas of Warrick County for 24 hours each day.

For a complete copy of the ordinance, you can call (812) 897-6120 or email the board at info@warrickcounty.gov.