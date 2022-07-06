ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

KJ Jefferson Tops SEC’s Quarterbacks in Key Area

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE — According to Pro Football Focus, Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson had the highest grade of any quarterback in the SEC on 25+ yards last season. Jefferson led the SEC with a grade of 95.6 on throws of 25+ yards. The two quarterbacks immediately behind...

Hogs Not Finished Adding to Summer Haul

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has 20 verbal commitments for the Class of 2023 with a good chance of adding more prior to the 2022 season. The Razorbacks could add another pledge on Saturday when Frisco (Texas) Lone Star four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton, 6-0, 170, commits to a school. He was once committed to Michigan State, but decommitted. He took an official visit to Arkansas the June 17-19 weekend. Braxton will choose from the Hogs, Michigan State, Miami, Baylor and LSU on Saturday. He picked the July 9 date because that is his mother’s birthday. Dominique Bowman hopes to get his man on Saturday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Razorback Pitching Staff Hang With Fans at a Local Sports Shop

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After some stand-out performances in this year‘s College World Series. Connor Noland, Jaxon Wiggins, and Will McEntire all took the time out of their summer Tuesday night to meet some fans at Alumni Hall. “Having the opportunity to see the fans, they always support...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Heston Kjerstad Finally Doing What All Arkansas Baseball Fans Knew He Could

It took two years longer than many expected, but Heston Kjerstad is finally back to doing what he does best — mashing baseballs. Plagued by multiple setbacks, the former Arkansas standout and No. 2 overall draft pick finally returned to the field for a real game last month and has done nothing but rake in the three and a half weeks since.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Memphis-based Central BBQ to open Fayetteville location

UPDATE: This story was updated to include quotes from Central BBQ and Specialized Real Estate Group. Memphis BBQ is coming to Fayetteville. The owners of Memphis-based restaurant Central BBQ are planning to open a location at 417 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at the corner of South School Avenue. Permit information for the new restaurant was submitted to the state Health Department this week.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
11 Fayetteville, Arkansas, Airbnbs for the Most Convenient Stay in the City

Fayetteville, Arkansas, is a city of live music, mountain biking, and a laid-back lifestyle. Visit downtown and Dickson Street, the center of the fun, and dive into the outdoors by walking, hiking, and hitting the bike trails. These Airbnb Fayetteville properties are minutes away from Dickson Street, putting you close to all the action.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Arkansas sees largest decrease in average gas price for 2022

ARKANSAS, USA — The average price of gas in Arkansas has experienced the largest weekly gas price decrease of the year after dropping eight cents. According to the AAA Arkansas Weekend Gas Watch, the average statewide gas price is $4.33 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That price is $1.50 more per gallon compared to this time last year.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas' hot, dry weather is impacting agriculture

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are officially in normal conditions on the drought monitor. But that could change. The last measurable rain fell in Fayetteville on June 6, according to the Washington County Agriculture Department. Since then, hot and dry weather has dominated the entire region and there is no significant rainfall in the forecast.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Arkansas date to apply for energy bill assistance gets pushed back

FORT SMITH, Ark. — High temperatures in the summer typically translate to higher utility bills. In Arkansas, LIHEAP, also known as the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program provides people with funds to pay their electric bills in the summer. “It increases our business, we provide utility assistance for low...
FORT SMITH, AR
Bentonville: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Bentonville, Arkansas

Bentonville is a rapidly growing city. With the completion of Interstate 540 and the opening of Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport in 1998, the city became much easier to reach. Additionally, the museum is home to the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, which is free to visit. There’s a wide range of contemporary art to enjoy, including watercolors, oil paintings, sculpture, and photography. There are also plenty of outdoor art spaces to explore.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Who Has The Tastiest Barbecue In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Fort Smith, Arkansas is one of the most historic cities in the United States, and living here for six years has been a pleasure. The change of scenery from California has been immense, and one of the great things about living in Fort Smith is the culinary scene. Of course, you can't live in the south without experiencing the barbecue, and Fort Smith has a robust barbecue scene.
First Community announces community president for Northwest Arkansas

Batesville-based First Community Bank has announced that Natalie Bartholomew (pictured) has been hired as community president in Rogers, and she’ll be leading future expansion efforts in Northwest Arkansas. In her new role, Bartholomew will be responsible for securing a dedicated banking team, building lead relationships with area businesses, operational...
BATESVILLE, AR
Twitter: Mass murder ... Bentonville baseball ... ETex plane crash

Regional and world news from magnoliareporter.com Twitter feeds posted Monday. Go to these sources for more information:. Multiple sources, Rooftop sniper kills six people at Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, IL. More than two dozen injuries reported -- almost all with gunshot wounds. Gunman at large. … KSLA News 12, Four wounded in Monday shooting on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport. … The Advocate, Almost a year after Hurricane Ida plowed through Tangipahoa Parish, hundreds are still displaced. With rising costs and few affordable houses on the market, many have few options. … AR Democrat-Gazette, Homeless man’s death ruled homicide; North Little Rock police investigate. … KATV, Teenage boy drowns Sunday at Greers Ferry Lake. … AR Democrat-Gazette, Bentonville bets $15 million on Phillips Park baseball complex. … Multiple sources, Seven dead, 14 missing following Italian Alps avalanche. … Mitchell McCoy, Little Rock Police: Overnight killing on Colonel Glenn marks city's 43rd homicide of 2022, which is the total number of homicides in 2019. The city has surpassed 2018, 2016 and 2015's homicide numbers. … Associated Press, More than 30,000 residents of Sydney and its surrounds have been told to evacuate or prepare to abandon their homes as Australia's largest city braces for what could be its worst flooding in 18 months. … Associated Press, Breakfast food giant Kellogg Co. lost a legal bid Monday to block new anti-obesity measures in England banning the promotion of sugary cereals. … Multiple sources, Four people injured Sunday in airplane crash near Mount Pleasant, TX. … Multiple sources, NASA satellite heading toward lunar orbit. … Talk Business & Politics, Lowell-based J.B. Hunt Transport Services recently closed an $18 million deal to acquire a three-building office park at 506, 509, and 515 Enterprise Drive in Lowell. The 8.8-acre site is 0.5 miles north of the company’s corporate headquarters along northbound Interstate 49.
BENTONVILLE, AR
City Park outdoor restaurant and beer garden coming to Fayetteville

A new outdoor restaurant from the folks behind Feed and Folly is coming soon to Fayetteville. The new concept is called City Park, and will be located in the former AT&T truck station at 1332 N. Leverett Ave. We first wrote about the project when it was up before the Planning Commission in January.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Faith, Family and Farm

BENTONVILLE, ARK. – Nichole Chambless of Bentonville, Ark., is the epitome of women in agriculture. Mother of two sons – 20-year-old Kale, who is serving in the U.S. Army, and 17-year-old Kase, a senior at Har-ber High School in Springdale, Ark. Nichole has been married to the love...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Hammerhead worms popping up across our area

FORT SMITH, Ark. — If you have ever come across a hammerhead worm, the sight of it may have resembled something out of a sci-fi movie. "I did not exactly know what it was. I had never seen anything like this before," said Chanel Driscoll Rosenberg, a Fort Smith resident.
FORT SMITH, AR

