President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris talk to Cherelle Griner about bringing wife Brittney Griner home

BG42 signage is shown on the court at Footprint Center in support of Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (not pictured). Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The White House announced on Wednesday that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with Cherelle Griner, wife of Brittney Griner, about efforts to bring the WNBA star back to the United States. Griner has been detained in Russia for four months and is accused of entering the country with vape cartridges containing hashish oil.

"The President called Cherelle to reassure her that he is working to secure Brittney's release as soon as possible, as well as the release of Paul Whelan and other U.S. nationals who are wrongfully detained or held hostage in Russia and around the world,'' the statement reads. "He also read her a draft of the letter the President is sending to Brittney Griner today.''

Cherelle and Brittney Griner's family have been vocal about not thinking the government has done enough to bring her home.

Griner was arrested on Feb. 17 as she was entering Russia, where she plays for a team during the WNBA offseason. She is now in the midst of a trial that began just this last week.

According to information obtained by ESPN, fewer than 1 percent of defendants in Russian criminal cases are acquitted.