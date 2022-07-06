ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris talk to Cherelle Griner about bringing wife Brittney Griner home

By Chelena Goldman
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=094jeR_0gWkYEUt00
BG42 signage is shown on the court at Footprint Center in support of Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (not pictured). Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The White House announced on Wednesday that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with Cherelle Griner, wife of Brittney Griner, about efforts to bring the WNBA star back to the United States. Griner has been detained in Russia for four months and is accused of entering the country with vape cartridges containing hashish oil.

"The President called Cherelle to reassure her that he is working to secure Brittney's release as soon as possible, as well as the release of Paul Whelan and other U.S. nationals who are wrongfully detained or held hostage in Russia and around the world,'' the statement reads. "He also read her a draft of the letter the President is sending to Brittney Griner today.''

Cherelle and Brittney Griner's family have been vocal about not thinking the government has done enough to bring her home.

Griner was arrested on Feb. 17 as she was entering Russia, where she plays for a team during the WNBA offseason. She is now in the midst of a trial that began just this last week.

According to information obtained by ESPN, fewer than 1 percent of defendants in Russian criminal cases are acquitted.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Nick Kyrgios sends message to Rafael Nadal after Wimbledon withdrawal

Nick Kyrgios is the beneficiary of Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal from Wimbledon, and the Australian player sent a message to the Spaniard Thursday following the injury news. Nadal and Kyrgios were set to play in the semifinals of Wimbledon on Friday until Rafa withdrew due to his abdominal injury. Kyrgios advances to the finals thanks to the walkover and shared a positive note to Rafa via Instagram.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Browns trade Baker Mayfield to Panthers

Mayfield should be able to win the starting job in Carolina if he can get up to speed with the offense. The Panthers obviously do not want to turn back to Sam Darnold after what happened last year, and rookie Matt Corral is not ready to start in the NFL.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Jamal Crawford Compares Kyrie Irving To Kanye West: "When He's Playing Basketball, He Doesn't Look At Himself As Playing Basketball. He Is Looking Like He's Painting Pictures... He's A Genius That Way. He's An Artist."

Kyrie Irving is one of the most brilliant basketball players of his generation. His skill with the ball is undeniable, as Kyrie is widely considered to be one of the greatest dribbles that the game has ever seen. He is a microwave scorer, capable of getting hot at any point. He proved this with a 60-point game last season despite all the issues with his lack of playing time.
NBA
Daily Mail

A whopping 86% of Democratic lobbyists say they believe Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective'

A whopping 86 percent of Democratic lobbyists said they believed that President Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective.'. Punchbowl News reported the results Tuesday of a survey they conducted with polling firm Locust Street Group in which the leading professionals of K Street lobbying firms were asked their views on current affairs.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Brittney Griner
Daily Beast

Judge Jeanine Flips at Gutfeld’s ‘Replacement Theory’ on Fox

During a roundtable discussion Tuesday on the Fox News show The Five, co-host Greg Gutfeld suggested that immigrants could replace “worthless white wokesters’—and Judge Jeanine Pirro was seriously triggered. On the topic of immigration, primarily through the southern border, Gutfeld said the U.S. should not “be dissuading...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Informat
Yardbarker

Projecting the most explosive NFL offenses in 2022, from first to worst

The 2021 Bills were one of the best teams in recent memory to not advance to the Super Bowl, and the offense could be even better this year. Superstar quarterback Josh Allen has more offensive line support with the addition of guard Rodger Saffold, along with a potential third-down back in James Cook. Gabriel Davis' late-season surge shows he can handle a bigger role, and Stefon Diggs remains one of the truly elite wide receivers in the game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
White House
Yardbarker

Announcer disgusted by Giancarlo Stanton home run in Yankees' 16-0 win over Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates were destroyed by the New York Yankees 16-0 on Wednesday, and Pittsburgh’s TV announcer was absolutely disgusted by the end. The game was actually a reasonable 5-0 score through seven innings. Then Manny Banuelos entered the game for the eighth and gave up a grand slam to Aaron Judge while being charged with five runs over 0.1 innings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Braves acquire an infielder from the Blue Jays

Callez has not advanced past Rookie Ball for Toronto over three seasons, more than likely in part to his age. He’s only 21, but he has shown some flashes at times. In 2021, Callez posted an .812 OPS over ten games, but in 2022, Callez has had a rough season, only getting 13 at-bats with a triple to his name. This is nothing more than a depth trade, likely for cash, but given Alex Anthopoulos’ familiarity with the Blue Jays and Atlanta’s need for young talent, I don’t see the harm.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Larry Fitzgerald to Green Bay might just be crazy enough to work

The Green Bay Packers are in need of all the help that they can find at receiver. The team has capable veterans in Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Sammy Watkins. They also drafted three new rookies in Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure. The offense is also waiting for the emergence of second-year receiver Amari Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers linebacker named as 10th most likely player to be traded in 2022

The NFL offseason is always full of trade speculation and rumors. Typically, from the perspective of Green Bay Packers fans, the majority of these discussions are centered around what players the team can add. Rarely, if ever, do conversations arise concerning what players to trade AWAY. If any conversation is had about parting ways with a player, the easy conversation is to simply cut them. In an article listing the top-ten most likely players to be traded, though, Packers linebacker Krys Barnes was included in the tenth spot.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Green Bay Packers named as ideal landing spot for three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

The Green Bay Packers bid adieu to three of the wide receivers from the 2021 season. Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The first round pick was used to draft inside linebacker Quay Walker. The second round pick, along with the Packers’ own second rounder, was sent to the Minnesota Vikings for the 34th overall pick. This pick was used to draft wide receiver Christian Watson. In addition to Adams, the Packers lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs) and Equanimeous St. Brown (Bears) to free agency. With so many unproven wide receivers on their roster, the Packers have long been tied to various free agent wide receivers. In a recent publication, Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports named Green Bay as the ideal landing spot for three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

35K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy