SAN ANGELO – A popular restaurant and bar in San Angelo has gone up for sale according to information from an online real estate site. The Pearl Icehouse, located at 1605 South Chadbourne Street, has been listed for sale on LoopNet.com. According to the website, the executive summary of the building reads: The Pearl Icehouse is a cornerstone of San Angelo, Texas. Equipped with four full bars, two walk-in freezers, and a large stage that has held some of the biggest names in entertainment. The restaurant sits on three lots with extra parking. Large dining area and entertainment patio…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO