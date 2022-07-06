ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech to leave North Central Conference, citing travel concerns. Is MIC an option?

By Kyle Neddenriep, Indianapolis Star
 1 day ago
Tech will end its affiliation with the North Central Conference following the 2022-23 school year, citing a need to cut down on travel.

Tech, a charter member of the NCC in 1926, left the league in 1960 to join the Indianapolis Public Schools Athletic Conference, then returned in 2015. The conference currently consists of Tech, Anderson, Harrison (West Lafayette), Kokomo, Lafayette Jeff, Logansport, Marion, McCutcheon, Muncie Central and Richmond.

Tech principal Corye Franklin said Wednesday in a release from Indianapolis Public Schools the departure will allow Tech to seek out new conference affiliations closer to home and cut down on travel to and from games. Tech will continue to play games as a member of the conference through June 1, 2023.

INSIDER:Did anyone win in Carmel, Center Grove conference mess?

“Finding a centrally-located conference would be more conducive to the lives of our student-athletes by reducing long bus rides to out-of-town games that often end late on school nights,” Franklin said in a release. “It will also allow for more families, alumni, and staff to attend games.”

Tech will continue to play some nonconference games against NCC opponents, Franklin said.

One potential possibility for Tech is the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference, which has six Central Indiana schools — Ben Davis, Lawrence Central, Lawrence North, North Central, Pike and Warren Central — following the departure of Carmel and Center Grove in the spring. Carmel and Center Grove, after the schools were not voted into the Hoosier Crossroads Conference, are competing as independents.

Tech currently has an opening for an athletic director after Monica Maxwell accepted a position as assistant executive director with the Oregon State Activities Association last month. Craig Chambers, Tech’s football coach, is assistant athletic director.

Tech basketball coach Damon Turner said there is no rush for the Titans to jump into another conference with the NCC affiliation intact for another 11 months.

“We’ll put some feelers out there,” Turner said. “We’re trying to find the right fit with less travel. Some of the teams (in the NCC) we’ll continue to play and some we won’t.”

Tech has previously expressed an interest in joining the MIC, though it remains to be seen if the feeling is mutual. Administrators from the MIC have said the conference is comfortable remaining at six teams if there are not obvious choices to replace Carmel and Center Grove.

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at 317-444-6649.

