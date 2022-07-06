Update: Slow Moving Traffic On HWY 108/49 In Tuolumne County

MODESTO (CBS13) — A standoff remains ongoing in a Modesto neighborhood Sunday night following an afternoon shooting that left a man dead. The Modesto Police Department says the shooting happened around 2 p.m. on the 2900 block of Debbie Lane on the city’s north side. Responding officers found a dead man at the scene. Neighbors told CBS13 that shots were fired during a dispute between neighbors. The suspect barricaded himself inside his home. While police say they’ve been able to communicate with him, he has yet to surrender. A woman is also inside the home, although police did not describe her as a hostage. When police descended on the area, with armored vehicles, police dogs and a SWAT team, some residents in the neighborhood were evacuated from their homes while others were told to shelter in place. As late Sunday, the orders had yet to be lifted. Residents in the area said they were unnerved by the shooting. One woman said that the shooting was scary because “it could happen to anybody” over mundane disputes between neighbors. The victim’s name has yet to be released. This is a developing story. Check back for more.

MODESTO, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO