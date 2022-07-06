ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuolumne County, CA

Update: Slow Moving Traffic On HWY 108/49 In Tuolumne County

By Tracey Petersen
mymotherlode.com
 4 days ago

Update at 2:35 p.m.: Traffic has eased up on Highway 108/49 after a pole replacement and a three-vehicle pileup delayed motorists on the roadway, stretching from Jamestown to Sonora. An AT&T crew was putting up a new pole at the intersection of Chabroullian Road, between Wigwam and Golf Links roads, and...

www.mymotherlode.com

mymotherlode.com

Fatal Crash Victim Identified

Calaveras County, CA — The CHP has released the victim’s name and more details surrounding a crash on Highway 49 last week. The deceased is identified as 46-year-old Dale B. Garrett of Arnold. He was pronounced dead on the scene after sustaining major injuries in the wreck, as detailed here.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Fire In Paloma Quickly Handled

Paloma, CA — Air and ground resources quickly stopped the forward rate of spread for a vegetation fire in the Paloma area of Calaveras County. CAL Fire dubbed it the “Gwin Fire.” The flames broke out in some grass, moving at a moderate rate of spread, near Gwin Mine and Paloma roads , north of Highway 26 at around 4:30 p.m. Within about 15 minutes of arriving on scene, the fires forward rate of spread was stopped at an estimate quarter acre.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Auto Accident on Crows Landing Road in Stanislaus County

Officials in Stanislaus County reported a fatality in an auto accident that occurred on Harding Road and Crows Landing Road on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The traffic collision took place at approximately 4:25 p.m. and involved two vehicles, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Auto...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Electra Fire Road Closure And Evacuation Update

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office is adjusting road closures and evacuation areas after receiving some updated information from CAL-Fire. The following road closures have been removed. – Tabeau Road at Highway 88. – Mt. Zion Road at Highway 88. – Clinton Road at West Clinton Road. – upper Clinton...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Shed Burglary Interrupted By Deputies

Sonora, CA– On Thursday at close to 9:30 AM Tuolumne County Sheriff Deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a residence near the area of Cordelia Road and Mono Way in Sonora. The resident reported a male was inside a shed on his property. As deputies arrived they saw a suspect that fit the description running into the bushes nearby. Deputies chased and caught him a short distance away. The male, 37-year-old Kenneth Eldred was handcuffed and detained while the deputies started their investigation.
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Electra Fire Containment Climbs, Public’s Help Sought

Update at 11:55 a.m.: CAL Fire is turning to the public for help to determine the possible cause of the Electra Fire. This morning, an alert was issued for witnesses to come forward. CAL Fire is asking that anyone who was on Electra Road when the flames broke out at around 3:44 p.m. on July 4th to call the tip line at 1-800-468-4408 with any relevant information. A further update on the fire can be viewed below.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

New Emergency Zones Carved Out In Calaveras County

Calaveras County, CA – If an emergency, like the Electra Fire, forces evacuations, Calaveras County has a new tool to show what evacuations are taking place and afterward get residents back into their homes smoothly. The county has implemented a New Evacuation Management Plan called “Zonehaven.” It works by...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Railroad bridge catches on fire in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A railroad bridge in Stockton caught fire on Thursday, affecting traffic in the area.  The fire occurred near Industrial Drive and McKinley Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Drivers were asked to avoid the area. Stockton Police said officers went to help with traffic control at Industrial Drive and McKinley Avenue. While officers […]
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

One Covid Death In Calaveras, 212 New Cases In Tuolumne

Calaveras Public Health updates weekly on Tuesdays. They report the death of a woman in her 80s from COVID-19. There are 66 new lab-confirmed cases from June 29th to July 5th. The number of cases is up from 83 new lab-confirmed cases among residents the week before. They report 24 active cases, last week there were 38 active cases. There is one active Covid hospitalization to report.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Deadly shooting under investigation in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Modesto Sunday afternoon. The Modesto Police Department said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. along the 2900 block of Debbie Lane and that it is now being investigated as a homicide. Debbie Lane and Rumble Road have been blocked off for the investigation.
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

Tree containing ashes of Modesto woman's mother taken from driveway

MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto woman is pleading for the safe return of her mother's ashes, which were taken from the front of her home over the weekend. The ashes were in a personal memorial and mixed into the soil of a potted orange tree sitting in front of her home near Mt. Vernon Drive and Jana Avenue.
MODESTO, CA
Nationwide Report

Man dead after a hit-and-run crash in Modesto (Modesto, CA)

Man dead after a hit-and-run crash in Modesto (Modesto, CA)Nationwide Report. On late Wednesday night, a man lost his life after possibly being struck by a vehicle in Modesto. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash was reported a little before 11 p.m. at the intersection of McHenry and Standiford Avenues [...]
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Ceres man shot, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a news release from the Ceres Police Department, early Sunday morning officers responded to a call of someone being shot on the 900 block of Willow Lake Way. When officers arrived on the scene they found a 41-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot...
CERES, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Dead After Shooting In Modesto; Suspect Barricaded Inside Home

MODESTO (CBS13) — A standoff remains ongoing in a Modesto neighborhood Sunday night following an afternoon shooting that left a man dead. The Modesto Police Department says the shooting happened around 2 p.m. on the 2900 block of Debbie Lane on the city’s north side. Responding officers found a dead man at the scene. Neighbors told CBS13 that shots were fired during a dispute between neighbors. The suspect barricaded himself inside his home. While police say they’ve been able to communicate with him, he has yet to surrender. A woman is also inside the home, although police did not describe her as a hostage. When police descended on the area, with armored vehicles, police dogs and a SWAT team, some residents in the neighborhood were evacuated from their homes while others were told to shelter in place. As late Sunday, the orders had yet to be lifted. Residents in the area said they were unnerved by the shooting. One woman said that the shooting was scary because “it could happen to anybody” over mundane disputes between neighbors. The victim’s name has yet to be released. This is a developing story. Check back for more.
MODESTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Equipment Caused Fire Stopped Quickly In Valley Springs

Valley Springs, CA– Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters were returning from a training exercise and spotted a column of smoke in Rancho Calaveras. The fire was located at 3266 Botfuher Road in Valley Springs. Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters from Jenny Lind and Valley Springs were able to stop the forward progress and contain the fire to under a quarter acre.
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
mymotherlode.com

Sonora Man Throws Rock At Restaurant’s Drive-Thru Window

Sonora, CA – A surprise for a man waiting in line to get his food at the East Sonora Taco Bell drive-thru window, as a rock was thrown at his vehicle. The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. last Thursday. Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Mono Way near Elsy Court for a report of a male subject armed with a brick. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found 27-year-old Brendan Ruhga sitting on the ground and detained him.
SONORA, CA

