Chicken truck catches fire in Hebron, temporarily closing Route 50
UPDATE: All lanes were reopened after about two-and-a-half hours.
All lanes of Route 50 eastbound from Olde Florists Road to Porter Mill Road near Hebron were closed Wednesday afternoon after a reported vehicle fire involving a chicken truck.
The truck's cab appeared to be fully burnt. At least the first four compartments containing chickens were also burned, with dead chickens seen in those cages. A few live chickens were also spotted loose on the roadway.
The road had been closed since about 2:17 p.m., according to Maryland Department of Transportation. Road closure updates are posted on the department's website .
