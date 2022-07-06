ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hebron, MD

Chicken truck catches fire in Hebron, temporarily closing Route 50

By Keith Demko, Salisbury Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 4 days ago

UPDATE: All lanes were reopened after about two-and-a-half hours.

All lanes of Route 50 eastbound from Olde Florists Road to Porter Mill Road near Hebron were closed Wednesday afternoon after a reported vehicle fire involving a chicken truck.

The truck's cab appeared to be fully burnt. At least the first four compartments containing chickens were also burned, with dead chickens seen in those cages. A few live chickens were also spotted loose on the roadway.

The road had been closed since about 2:17 p.m., according to Maryland Department of Transportation. Road closure updates are posted on the department's website .

Facebook user Joe Andrew shot this photo from the scene:

This report will be updated .

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Chicken truck catches fire in Hebron, temporarily closing Route 50

