ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

30 Funny Captions To Announce You Quit Your Job On Instagram

Elite Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleQuitting a job is always a positive step when you’re working somewhere that doesn’t treat you right or feed your hunger for life. It’s not always easy, especially when you’ve invested your time and labor, but staying too long in a bad situation just takes time away from an even better...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grazia

What Is A Pick Me Girl? The Meaning Behind TikTok Trend Explained

Oh TikTok, the latest trendsetting app beloved for its ability to entertain yourself with mindless scrolling for literal hours. TikTok’s can be funny, TikTok’s can be educational, but most of all, TikTok’s can be absolutely fucking savage. In fact, the app is fast becoming known for toxic comment sections and viral trends that can escalate into to bullying and harassment. One example? The trend towards bashing the ‘Pick Me Girl’.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Vogue Magazine

“I Guess That Was My Coming Out: Instagram.”

Growing Up, Coming Out is a series of personal reflections from queer American designers, released every day this month. At a very young age, around seven, I decided I wasn’t going to be gay because it was bad, and my surroundings reinforced that for me. It's hard growing up in the South: You go to church and they tell you it’s bad. You hear people picking on people at school and it’s bad. I liked making paper dolls with my friends, and so I was a target. But I’m a very determined person, so it wasn’t an option for me [to be gay].
SOCIETY
Elite Daily

Beyoncé’s "Break My Soul" Lyrics Restored My Soul

Now, it’s no coincidence that I’ve been sleepin’ real good at night and strengthening my manifestations since Beyoncé released “Break My Soul.” The fiery track, which dropped on June 20, steadily crawled to become this summer’s anthem, and it wasn’t just because of that infectious, house-music-meets-disco beat. What stood out on the track, in my opinion, was its underlying message: Release what’s no longer nourishing you.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Sandburg
Person
Beyonce
Person
Queen Bey
Person
Johnny Paycheck
Person
Steve Jobs
Elite Daily

Adele Said She “Definitely” Wants More Kids

Adele tends to keep her private life pretty, well, private, and when it comes to her relationships, she’s guarded. Although she’s revealed a little bit about her romance with Rich Paul, there’s still a lot that fans don’t know. Like, just how serious are they? Does Adele want kids with Rich? Is he her latest muse? Adele might not be ready to answer all those questions yet (fair enough!), but she did drop a major hint about her hopes for her future — and more babies are pretty high on her list.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Great Resignation
Tracey Folly

My grandmother hated to see him leave, but she loved to watch him walk away

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandparents had such a wholesome relationship. They were deeply in love for over fifty years until my grandfather died. My grandmother loved everything about him, from the smell of his cherry tobacco to the way his jacket moved when he walked. After he died, she was never the same.
Popculture

Luke Combs Opens up About Wanting to Lose Weight

Luke Combs has spoken candidly about his lifelong battle with weight and his wish to lead a healthy lifestyle for his infant son. In an interview with Apple Music 1, the 32-year-old country star told Zane Lowe that he has long felt uncomfortable with his body but has been unable to get in shape due to an unhealthy relationship with food.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Instagram
Distractify

Hosanna Plath Isn't on 'Welcome to Plathville,' but Fans Are Curious About Her Wedding

As soon as Welcome to Plathville became one of the top reality TV shows on TLC, viewers quickly grew more curious than ever about the many family members. The Plath family has caught the attention of millions of viewers for their very traditional family values. Hosanna Plath is one of the daughters of the family, and interestingly enough, she's not part of the show at all. In fact, she reportedly resides in Ohio with her husband, while the rest of the Plath family lives in Georgia.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Trying to Find Love on Facebook Dating and Getting Null Instead? Here's What That Means

Evidently, of the handful of people actually using Facebook Dating; some of them are getting a null message. This means those individuals are at a higher risk of not meeting their soulmate via the dating app that time forgot. We wouldn't want that, now would we? Have no fear, we are ready to dive into the intricacies of coming up against a null so you don't feel void. What does null mean on Facebook Dating? Here's what we know.
INTERNET
Elite Daily

A Trine Is One Of The Breeziest Aspects In Astrology — Here’s Why

When you pull up your birth chart, you know you’re looking for some planets and some zodiac signs. But what are all those lines zipping across the circle chart? Seriously, it looks like something straight out of geometry class — and, well, it sort of is. These lines and angles represent aspects, which add another layer of detail. Aspects are also a big indicator of compatibility when you compare two birth charts (synastry), and if you’ve ever taken a swing at that (everyone has snagged their crush’s birth chart to take a peek, no shame!), you’ve likely heard of trines. Trines are generally regarded as the GOAT of aspects, whether it’s within your birth chart, synastry, or just happening in the sky today. So, exactly what is a trine in astrology and what’s the big deal about them?
LIFESTYLE
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: I trust you grandpa

Richard Hrezo submitted this photo and note: “When you take your 8-year-old grandson on his 33rd flight and he nods off on a very bumpy flight in your RV-7, it makes you feel good. He woke up only after turning off the runway.”. Would you like to have your...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Elite Daily

Elite Daily Newsletter: July 5, 2022

A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on July 5, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Your Weekly Horoscope Is Encouraging You To Slow Down. Listen, it doesn’t take an astrologer to tell you that...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy