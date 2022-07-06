ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryce Young named Roy F. Kramer SEC Male Athlete of the Year

By Charlie Potter
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young was named the 2021-22 Roy F. Kramer SEC Male Athlete of the Year by a vote of the league's athletics directors, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Wednesday. Young was joined by South Carolina basketball player Aliyah Boston as the Roy F....

247Sports

Fantastic 46: No. 33, Dan Irons

In 2024, Texas Tech will commence its 100th season of college football. Many programs that started at the same level of Texas Tech, i.e. at the bottom, went extinct or remained on the lower rungs of college football’s ladder. What became of Howard Payne, St. Edwards, Haskell Institute and Wayland Baptist, all early opponents of the Red Raiders? None of those hazy names from bygone years are presently on the football landscape, and some simply no longer exist. For Texas Tech football to be where it is today, in one of the five premiere conferences in college football, is a tremendous accomplishment authored by several generations of administrators, coaches, players and fans over the course of nearly a century. It was not set in stone that Texas Tech football would flourish rather than vanish for approximately 70 years, as it did at Wayland Baptist.
247Sports

Power-hitting infielder commits to Carolina

South Carolina has landed another hitter from the NCAA Transfer Portal. Former Southern Miss infielder Will McGillis committed to the Gamecocks and sixth-year head coach Mark Kingston, becoming the ninth player from the portal to make his pledge. McGillis is the sixth hitter from the portal to join the program,...
247Sports

UK Athletics announces 2022 Hall of Fame Class

The University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was announced Thursday with six Wildcats chosen for induction. The new Hall of Famers will be inducted during Hall of Fame Weekend on November 10-12. The UK Athletics Hall of Fame was started in 2005 to recognize and honor...
Arkansas State
247Sports

Mark Stoops officially announces pair of new staffers

University of Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops has announced the addition of two new staffers prior to the start of the 2022 season. Danielle Braswell has been named the executive director of football recruiting, while Tim Owens joins the program as the director of player development. He replaces Courtney Love, who has moved back into a graduate assistant coaching position.
247Sports

Counting Down The Irish — No. 23 OG-Josh Lugg

A smattering of it—Purdue, especially—was ugly. Most of it though was instead more along the lines of "not quite what we expected.”. But at times last season, including Logan Diggs’ waltz-in pass-reception touchdown against Georgia Tech and prior, a pylon dive by the freshman versus North Carolina—it was Josh Lugg who paved a path for the score.
Aliyah Boston
Lillie Leatherwood
Bryce Young
Devonta Smith
247Sports

SEC’s Best Cornerbacks

In an unscientific finding (meaning I didn’t do any work to substantiate my conclusion) I look with some suspicion on statistics that would at first glance seem to be positive. That is, if a cornerback has a lot of tackles and/or a lot of passes broken up, it could be that opposing quarterbacks are targeting him, seeing him as a weakness in the secondary. Therefore, he shouldn’t get all-star recognition.
247Sports

Listen: Biddle on why ND not joining Big Ten | How much will Buckeyes' defense improve (Bill King Show)

What are thoughts on USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten, but Notre Dame likely not following suit? Also, how much will Ohio State's defense improve this year under first-year coordinator Jim Knowles? Dave Biddle joined the Bill King Show on Nashville Sports Radio on Thursday to discuss that and more about the Buckeyes. You can listen to the segment here:
247Sports

Husky Kickoff Countdown - 57 Days

We're less than 60 days away from the start of the 2022 Football season! Washington will host Kent State on September 3rd, and to count down the days to kickoff we've decided to take a look at the players that have worn the jerseys of each day in question. How...
247Sports

Louisville women's staff back at multiple events for day two of recruiting period

University of Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz and his staff were back on the road, hitting multiple events again on Thursday. It was the second day of the seven-day evaluation period for college women's coaches and Walz again was at the Kentucky Exposition Center for the Run 4 the Roses event and for the Nike Girls EBYL event that is being contested there on 84 courts.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Women’s Basketball Home and Away SEC Opponents Announced

The Southeastern Conference announced conference matchups for the 2022-23 women’s basketball season on Wednesday which revealed some intriguing matchups for the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tide’s sixteen-game conference schedule features eight home games and eight away games. Alabama will host Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina,...
247Sports

WVU's Road to Maintaining a Top 20 Recruiting Class

When the month of June started, West Virginia was already sitting in a pretty good spot in the 247Sports Team Rankings. The Mountaineers had seven public commitments and were ranked 18th nationally before the summer ever started, hitting the recruiting trail hard and securing some very early - and very prominent - commitments, including one from star wide receiver Rodney Gallagher.
247Sports

In-state OL Matt Hofer talks Purdue camp experience

Valparaiso (Ind.) High School offensive lineman Matt Hofer is one of the few 2024 prospects in the state of Indiana with a Division I offer. The 6-foot-6 and 270-pound Hofer was busy last month going to camps at Indiana, Liberty, Louisville, Michigan State, and Purdue among others. Hofer was in...
247Sports

Ohio 2025 standout Jones reflects on being offered at recent OSU team camp

Richmond Heights 2025 shooting guard Dorian Jones received a scholarship offer after appearing at Ohio State’s team camp on June 9. The 6-4 Jones became the third Ohio prospect in the 2025 class to earn an offer, joining Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy guard Darryn Peterson and Toledo Emmanuel School guard Jerry Easter.
