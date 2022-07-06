ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Federal patient privacy law doesn’t cover most period-tracking apps

By Charles Ornstein, ProPublica
Ars Technica
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Following the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, advocates for privacy and reproductive health have expressed fears that data from period-tracking apps could be used to find...

arstechnica.com

Comments / 1

