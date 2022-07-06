ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What would Arizona, Arizona State lose and gain by a move to Big 12?

By Michelle Gardner, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 1 day ago

The rumor mill is spinning as to what happens next with the Pac-12 now that USC and UCLA, no doubt two of the marquee brands in all of college athletics, have opted to jump ship in favor of the Big Ten .

So what happens next? Does it go back to being the Pac-10? Does the Pac-12 look to bring in newcomers such as San Diego State? Does it merge with the Big 12 and become a mega-conference? Does the Big 12 bring in the four corner schools, Arizona Arizona State, Colorado and Utah, leaving the others to fend for themselves?

So far the remaining Pac-12 schools are presenting a united front. It's in their best interest to do so, even if privately they might each be looking at their own options.

ASU Athletic Director Ray Anderson issued a statement earlier in the week that clearly states the school's preference.

“ASU remains fully committed to the Pac-12 Conference. ASU continues to work closely with the other remaining conference members to advance the best interests of its student-athletes as well as to support the continued success of the conference itself.”

Meanwhile, the conference announced it is beginning media rights negotiations, something it likely would have done even without the defection of the Los Angeles schools or rampant speculation on scenarios that could materialize in the aftermath. The current deal with Fox and ESPN expires in 2024.

Whatever the final resolution, it looks as of the Arizona schools will be a package deal They both stay or they both go.

Let's look at what is lost and what can be gained by a move to the Big 12.

Report: 4 Pac-12 teams meeting with Big 12 about possible move

1. Loss of rivalries

Splitting up the conference and sending teams in different directions means the loss of natural rivals. The tradition of the Rose Bowl took a hit when the College Football Playoff format started but now it means a lot less with the Bruins and Trojans headed to the Big Ten. There are other rivalries too that will now be kaput. Stanford's football program has struggled in recent years but the game against USC always generated a lot of interest and was a major game for both each season. What if Oregon and Washington, the highest-profile teams left in the Pac-12, do go elsewhere? Would they have to forgo their annual games against their state rivals, which are pretty low on the Pac-12 pecking order of importance? Stanford could be lured away because of its athletic and academic success. It would be hard to see Stanford not face its geographic rival California. All teams go through stretches but there is always some familiarity with schools because most have been longstanding members of the Pac-12.

2. Extended travel

The Big 12, with the teams that are soon joining, will stretch nearly from one coast to another. Central Florida, located in Orlando is among the four new schools that will be added in 2023. So let's say the Arizona schools are brought in, which means extended road trips. It's one thing for a football team that plays once a week and traditionally plays on weekends, but what about the minor sports that will have to hit two or three schools on a road trip at a time? The NCAA likes to say it does what is in the best interest of the student-athletes, but are those long trips — measured in both miles and days — in their best interests? The Big 12 currently has schools in six states. Come 2023 it will be nine states.

Let's play College Football Bingo: Will Arizona schools, Notre Dame, be next in college shuffle?

3. Travel issues

One of the nicer things about the Pac-12 as it currently stands is that travel is relatively easy. There are major airports to fly in and out of. For the most part, direct flights are plentiful. The longest trip for the Arizona schools is to the Pacific Northwest and even the flight is less than three hours. That won't be the case if they move to a Big 12 that could include West Virginia, Central Florida and Cincinnati.

4. Basketball could be quite the conference

The Big 12 already is stellar when it comes to men's basketball. Look no further than reigning NCAA champion Kansas, not to mention the likes of Baylor, Iowa State and Texas Tech. Six made the NCAA tournament and three got to the Sweet 16. Houston and Cincinnati are soon to come. Adding Arizona to the mix would make for quite the conference.

Read more: What's next for Arizona schools, Pac-12 after defections?

5. Olympic, minor sports take a hit

This college roulette is being driven by money, make no mistake. So we're talking the revenue-generating sports — football and men's basketball — for the most part. But what about the so-called "minor" sports? The Pac-12 has excelled when it comes to these and the Olympic sports in particular. Those are the sports that will feel it most if they have to shift to the Big 12.

Just compare the sports sponsored in the Big 12 with those from the Pac-12 and those offered by ASU and UA.

Both offer baseball, basketball, cross-country, football, golf, gymnastics, rowing, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, volleyball and wrestling.

The Pac-12 adds women's lacrosse and beach volleyball to the list.

ASU offers the additions of men's ice hockey, women's triathlon and women's water polo.

Some of the minor sports would likely have to do more traveling and play in affiliate conferences for some sports such as water polo which already competes in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation.

Reach the reporter at Michelle.Gardner@gannett.com or 602 444-4783.  Follow her on Twitter @MGardnerSports.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What would Arizona, Arizona State lose and gain by a move to Big 12?

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

