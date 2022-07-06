ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

Nearly 46,000 customers still without power Thursday morning after severe storms hit the region

By Cameron Knight, Lexi Whitehead and Brook Endale, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago

Update 6:30 a.m. Thursday: There are 45,969 customers without power, down from a peak of 103,000. The number of impacted customers now includes 17,256 in Clermont County and 15,487 in Hamilton County. Duke Energy crews continue to make repairs but have not provided an estimated time for the restoration of power.

Update 10:30 p.m.

There are 63,783 customers still without power now, down from a peak of 103,000. Many of the impacted customers are in Clermont County and Hamilton County. Duke Energy said crews will continue working to make repairs.

Update 6:10 p.m.: The number of customers without power has decreased to 89,017. Most of the impacted customers live in Hamilton County, with 48,670 customer without power.

According to the outage map, crews are completing damage assesment and repairs in the area. In Clermont County, about 20,475 customers are without power.

Officials report are lots of tress and wires down following the storm.

Update 5:08 p.m.

Crews have begun restoring power to Duke Energy customers after storms took down trees and powerlines across Greater Cincinnati, according to a message on Duke's website. About 96,000 customers are without power now, down from a peak of 103,000.

More than 21,000 Kentucky customers and 74,000 Ohio customers still have no power. Restoration times will be provided as crews progress, the message said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QlVPI_0gWkXJwj00

Update: 4:07 p.m.

More than 100,000 Duke Energy customers in the Cincinnati area are without power after severe storms and a tornado that touched down in Goshen.

About 27,000 customers are without power in Kentucky, as well as about 74,000 Ohio customers. Nearly half of the outages occurred in Hamilton County.

Tornado warnings in Clermont and Brown counties have been lifted, and severe thunderstorm warnings in the area ended at 4 p.m. A severe thunderstorm watch is still in place until 7 p.m.

Original reporting: At 3:37 p.m. Wednesday, 97,540 Duke Energy customers are without power across Greater Cincinnati as a thunderstorm rolled through.

About 27,000 of those customers are in Kentucky and another 71,000 are in Ohio.

Newport and the areas to the east of it as well as Mumford Height, South Cumminsville and East Westwood show the densest outages. However, the outages are widespread within the Interstate 275 loop.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued throughout the are a. Tornado warnings have been issued in Clermont and Brown counties.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Nearly 46,000 customers still without power Thursday morning after severe storms hit the region

