The 46 MPs who have urged Boris Johnson to resign: Full list of Tories urging the Prime Minister to go and their damning letters

Boris Johnson's premiership is on the brink after a whirlwind two days in Westminster that saw 46 Tory MPs sensationally quit their roles in Government.

In an historic collapse the PM suffered the highest number of government resignations of any Prime Minister since 1932, as three Cabinet ministers, 16 ministers, 22 parliamentary private secretaries, four trade envoys and one vice-chair tendered their resignations.

It is the equivalent of around one in five of the total 'payroll vote' in the House of Commons – the number of MPs who hold positions from which they would have to resign in order to oppose the Government.

Minister for Children and Families Will Quince was the first to follow the initial wave of resignations when he quit on Wednesday morning.

He was followed by a cascade of other ministers and junior aides, including schools standards minister Robin Walker, Treasury minister John Glen and Justice minister Victoria Atkins.

Treasury minister told Mr Johnson in his resignation letter: 'I can no longer reconcile my commitment to the role' with 'the complete lack of confidence I have in your continuing leadership of our country'.

But the crisis deepened when five ministers, including rising star Kemi Badenoch, the Equalities Minister, quit en masse with a joint letter that said the Government 'cannot function given the issues that have come to light and the way in which they have been handled.

And the resignations continued into yesterday evening when Simon Hart became the third cabinet minister to quit, walking out as Welsh Secretary.

Below, MailOnline shares the full statements from the Tory MPs who have so far publicly withdrawn support for Mr Johnson since the tumultuous Tuesday evening:

Sajid Javid:

The former Health Secretary was the first domino to fall on Tuesday evening as he stunned Downing Street with an explosive resignation letter.

In a brutal parting shot, Mr Javid said he had lost confidence in the PM and suggested the Government was no longer 'competent'.

Rishi Sunak

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he had 'reluctantly come to the conclusion that we cannot continue like this' and that people expected government to be 'conducted properly, competently and seriously'.

He also hinted at a split with the Prime Minister over economic policy, saying it has 'become clear to me that our approaches are fundamentally too different'.

Mr Sunak's resignation letter came just nine minutes after Mr Javid's at 6.11pm – but sources close to the pair insist their departures are not a joint coup.

Bim Afolami

The Conservative Party vice-chair also resigned in spectacular fashion as he quit live on air during a grilling on TalkTV.

The MP for Hitchin and Harpenden warned the Prime Minister no longer had the 'support of the party, or indeed the country any more'.

His damning comments came just moments after the shock resignations of Mr Javid and Mr Sunak.

Jonathan Gullis

In a particularly stinging blow for the PM, one of his most loyal supporters Mr Gullis said he was resigning 'with a heavy heart'.

He wrote: 'I have been a member of the Conservative Party my entire adult life, a party I believe represents opportunity for all. I feel for too long we have been more focused on dealing with our reputational damage rather than delivering for the people of this country and spreading opportunity for all, which is why I came into politics.

'It is for this reason I can no longer to serve as part of your government.'

Nicola Richards

Conservative MP Nicola Richards quit her role as PPS to the Department for Transport, stating she cannot serve 'under the current circumstances'.

The West Bromwich East MP tweeted : 'At a time where my constituents are worried about the cost of living and I am doing my best to support them, I cannot bring myself to serve as a PPS under the current circumstances, where the focus is skewed by poor judgement that I don't wish to be associated with.

'I am loyal to my constituents and will always put them first.

'I am also loyal to the Conservative Party, of which is currently unrecognisable to me. I believe something must change.'

Andrew Murrison

Andrew Murrison last night stepped down as the trade envoy to Morocco, citing the Chris Pincher row as the 'last straw in the rolling chaos of the last six months'.

He described Mr Johnson's position as 'untenable' and urged him to quit.

Alex Chalk

Cheltenham MP Alex Chalk also confirmed his resignation as Solicitor General on Tuesday evening.

In a letter to Boris Johnson, Mr Chalk said it was 'with great sadness' he was quitting the post but added he could not 'defend the indefensible'.

He wrote: 'To be in government is to accept the duty to argue for difficult or even unpopular policy positions where that serves the broader national interest. But it cannot extend to defending the indefensible.'

Sally-Ann Hart

Tory MP for Hastings and Rye Sally-Ann Hart, who previously backed Mr Johnson the confidence vote last month, said she is no longer able to support him.

She tweeted: 'Considering the further revelations that have come to light, and given that the integrity of Parliament must be upheld, on behalf of my constituents of Hastings and Rye I am no longer able to support Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister.'

Will Quince

Minister for Children and Families Will Quince was the first to follow last night's resignations when he quit this morning.

Posting his letter, he tweeted: 'With great sadness and regret, I have this morning tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister after I accepted and repeated assurances on Monday to the media which have now been found to be inaccurate'.

Robin Walker

Schools standards minister Robin Walker was the next to go.

He said 'recent events' had made clear to him that the Conservative Party had become 'distracted by a relentless focus on questions over leadership'

Laura Trott

He was followed by Laura Trott, the parliamentary private secretary to the Secretary of State for Transport, who said in a Facebook post: 'Trust in politics is - and must always be - of the upmost importance, but sadly in recent months this has been lost'

John Glen

Treasury minister John Glen then resigned, telling Boris Johnson 'I can no longer reconcile my commitment to the role' with 'the complete lack of confidence I have in your continuing leadership of our country'.

Felicity Buchan

Felicity Buchan followed him by resigning from her role as parliamentary private secretary to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

She told Mr Johnson he had 'lost the confidence' of her and her constituents.

Victoria Atkins

Justice minister Victoria Atkins, who followed Mr Glen out of the door, said in her letter that she had watched with 'growing concern' as values of 'integrity, decency, respect and professionalism' have 'fractured' under Mr Johnson's leadership.

Jo Churchill

Jo Churchill then resigned from her role as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, and took aim at Mr Johnson's 'jocular self-serving approach', which she said 'is bound to have its limitations'.

Stuart Andrew

Stuart Andrew, a housing minister, is most recent Government member to resign so far.

He said he felt that he had allowed 'loyalty and unity' to 'override' his judgement in recent days and said he had chosen to resign after looking at his 'personal integrity'.

Claire Coutinho

PPS Claire Coutinho said in a Facebook post that she was leaving Government after 'the events of recent weeks and months'

Selaine Saxby

Selaine Saxby resigned this afternoon from her role as a PPS, saying 'trust, truth and integrity' are vital for politicians.

She said it had been a privilege to serve at DEFRA and the Treasury, but said she would remain loyal to the Conservative Party and her constituents.

David Johnston

David Johnston resigned as a PPS to the Department for Education with a brief post on Facebook.

He said the events of recent months have 'made the view of politics and politicians worse'.

Kemi Badenoch, Neil O'Brien, Alex Burghart, Lee Rowley and Julia Lopez

The quintet of Tory MPs dealt a hammer blow to Mr Johnson's chances of surviving the coup as they all quit in one devastating letter on Wednesday.

They wrote it had become 'increasingly clear that the Government cannot function' amid the latest string of controversies.

The correspondence ended with a simple plea: 'We must ask that, for the good of the party and the country, you step aside'.

Craig Williams

Craig Williams, the PPS to new Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, resigned at around 3.20pm today.

He said it was becoming 'impossible' for the Government to focus on 'rebuilding trust with the public and focusing on delivering good policies'.

Mark Logan

Mark Logan, PPS to Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, resigned this afternoon.

He said in his letter that his constituents in Bolton 'deserve more leadership'.

Rachel Maclean

Rachel Maclean, Minister for Safeguarding, said today she 'cannot stand by and do nothing' as she called for the PM to resign.

Mike Freer

Mike Freer, Minister for Exports and Minister for Equalities, said in his resignation letter that he feels the Government is 'moving away from the One Nation Conservative Party' that he joined.

Sara Britcliffe

Sara Britcliffe resigned as a PPS at the Department for Education, saying she 'cannot remain part of the Government'.

Peter Gibson

Darlington MP Peter Gibson resigned as a Trade PPS, saying he does not believe Boris is meeting the 'high standards required' to be Prime Minister.

Ruth Edwards

Ruth Edwards resigned as a Scotland PPS, she said it was a 'privilege to work in the Scotland Office'.

James Sunderland

James Sunderland posted a short update to resign as a DEFRA PPS

Mims Davies

Mims Davies said she felt the Tory party required 'a fresh start' and that there was no way forward but for Boris to quit

Saqib Bhatti

Conservative MP Saqib Bhatti quit his role as a PPS, following the example of former boss Mr Javid, stating 'recent events have undermined trust and standards in public life'.

Posting his resignation on Twitter, he wrote: 'The Conservative and Union Party has always been the party of integrity and honour.

'I feel that standards in public life are of the utmost importance, and the events of the past few months have undermined the public trust in all of us.

'I have been grappling with these issues for some time and my conscience will not allow me to continue to support this administration.

'It is for that reason I must tender my resignation.'

Jacob Young

Redcar and Cleveland MP Jacob Young said he was resigning as a parliamentary private secretary in the Department of Levelling Up and called for the Prime Minister to step aside to 'allow the country to move forward'.

In a letter to Boris Johnson, he said: 'I hoped that I would not have to do this, and you know I am grateful for all the support you have given to the people of Teesside.

'However, as I told the Chief Whip and your advisers earlier today, your position is no longer tenable.

'Sadly, you no longer commands the support of the parliamentary party and as you have not heeded the advice given to you, I feel I am left with no choice but to step down. You know of my personal loyalty to you, and so you will now how it pains me to withdraw my support in this way.'

He added: 'Today you are failing to listen to those most loyal to you. It is out of that same loyalty that I urge you to now step aside, and allow the country to move forward.'

David Mundell

The MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale has quit as UK Trade Envoy to New Zealand after he said he was 'disappointed' Boris Johnson had not already stood down.

David Mundell tweeted: 'I am very disappointed that the Prime Minister has not listened to the counsel of colleagues and stood down voluntarily in the interests of the country.

'Earlier this week I wrote to the Chairman of the 1922 Committee confirming I had no confidence in the Prime Minister and asking that a further vote of confidence be held. I hope this can now take place as a matter of urgency.

'Clearly such views are not compatible with holding a Government role and accordingly I have stood down as UK Trade Envoy to New Zealand.'

James Daly

Bury North MP James Daly has resigned as a parliamentary private secretary for the Department for Work and Pensions stating he has 'lost confidence' in the Prime Minister.

In a letter to Boris Johnson, he wrote: 'Due to recent events, it has become very clear that you are sadly unable to lead our Government and deliver on the policies that will change lives for the better and create opportunity for all.

'As a result of the above, I have lost confidence in your leadership of our great party and therefore as outlined above I must resign.'

Danny Kruger

Conservative MP Danny Kruger has said he is resigning as parliamentary private secretary for the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities following the sacking of Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove.

The Devizes MP tweeted: 'Very sorry indeed to hear @michaelgove has been fired by the PM.

'As I told No 10 earlier today it should be the PM leaving office. I am resigning as PPS at @Dluhc'.

Simon Hart

Simon Hart tonight resigned as Welsh Secretary, becoming the third cabinet minister of the day to quit.

Ed Argar

Health minister Ed Argar has resigned, according to reports.

In a letter to Boris Johnson shared on social media, Mr Argar said 'change was needed' to deliver for the country.

He wrote: 'From the earliest days of the pandemic as each day we learned more about the virus, how to counter it, how to treat it, and the the world-leading rollout of the vaccination programme, you have led our country's response from the front.

'I have been, and am, proud to defend that record, and the opportunity to serve our country as part of that team, at such a moment is something I thank you for, and I have been honoured to serve you loyally since you became Prime Minister.

'However, I believe, with regret, that it is now the time to consider the future, and the 'big call' of how we face that future with integrity, and in that that context I fear that a change is needed in order for our Party to continue to deliver on our shared ambitions for the country.'

James Davies

PPS at the Department of Health James Davies also resigned.

'Earlier today, I advised the whips of my intention, with great regret, to resign as PPS,' he wrote on Twitter.

'I said this would follow the completion of my PPS commitments in the Chamber this evening for Minister of State for Health, Ed Argar MP. I have done so, alongside him.'

Gareth Davies

Conservative MP Gareth Davies has quit as parliamentary private secretary to the Department of Health and Social Care.

The Grantham and Stamford MP tweeted: 'It is with great regret that I have informed the whips office of my resignation as a PPS at the Department of Health and Social Care. It has been a privilege to serve in the role and not a decision I have taken lightly.'