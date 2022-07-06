ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Police identify Tuesday homicide victim

 1 day ago

#VictimIDdArrestMade

Rochester police have identified Willie Wofford , 24, of Rochester as the man killed in a quadruple shooting early Tuesday morning on North Clinton Avenue. Police have also filed charges against a 30-year-old parolee in connection with the shooting. Quinjavis Lewis was identified as one of the people who allegedly fired a handgun into a crowd of several hundred partygoers outside the Baden Street Recreation Center. He was released from state prison in April 2020 following a weapons possession conviction and again in March 2021 following a drug possession plea that stemmed from an August 2020 arrest. Lewis was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police could not say whether bullets from his gun struck any of the victims.

#GreenLightForLawsuit

A lawsuit alleging that city police have engaged in racially discriminatory use of force, including in the response to the protests of 2020, can proceed, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Frank Geraci Jr. ruled Thursday that the lawsuit against the city and others provided enough roof of discriminatory practices that those allegations cannot be dismissed. Geraci also allowed the plaintiffs’ attorneys to forge ahead with efforts to create a class-action lawsuit for dozens of plaintiffs, a combination of people alleging past cases of police abuse since 2018 and protestors who took to the streets in 2020 after the deaths of police-connected homicides of George Floyd and Daniel Prude.

#YoungWomanDiesInCrash

A 22-year-old Shortsville woman died in a one-car crash early Tuesday morning in Mendon. It happened around 1:35 a.m. on Pittsford Mendon Road (Route 64) near Smith Road, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Apparently, Christa Hermanet was heading north on Route 64 and lost control of the vehicle, which went off the road and into a gully and overturned several times before striking a tree. Hermanet was pronounced dead at the scene. A male passenger, whose name was not released, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

See you Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Police identify Tuesday homicide victim

