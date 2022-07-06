ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

'Moving in the right direction': Rutherford Co. test results show pre-COVID gains

By Scott Broden, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
 1 day ago

Rutherford County Schools students showed proficiency gains on 2022 standardized tests for math and English, the district announced Wednesday.

District leaders will use the data released by the Tennessee Department of Education for improvement initiatives as Rutherford County's 50 schools prepare for the upcoming year, new Schools Director James Sullivan said in a press release from James Evans.

“Despite the challenges that last year presented, we are very proud of the work of our teachers, students and families,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan had served as the district's assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction before the Rutherford County Board of Education promoted him in late May to replace former Director Bill Spurlock .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aGSTL_0gWkX9Ci00

The district saw performance above pre-pandemic levels in English Language Arts, Sullivan said. Student scores improved from about 36% proficiency in 2021 to 43% proficiency in 2022.

Pay climbs for director job: Rutherford County Board of Education approves salary for new director

Who's campaigning for office: Your way-too-early guide to 2022 elections in Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

"While we celebrate these gains, we have much work to do to ensure that students reach proficiency on grade-level standards," Sullivan said.

Math proficiency climbs by 5%

In math, the district had previously followed the national and state trend in seeing more learning loss compared to other subjects, according to the press release.

“While we are not yet meeting pre-pandemic levels, RCS is celebrating an increase of 5% in proficiency growth in math from 32% in 2021 to 37% proficiency in 2022,” Sullivan said.

“These data sets are just an initial snapshot," said Sullivan, who thanked the hard work and dedication of teachers, staff, parents and students.

"We look forward to the full release of data, so we can celebrate our successes and look to improve areas that need targeted attention."

Board member says district has more work to do

Board member Tammy Sharp was pleased to hear about the favorable results on the standardized tests during a phone interview with The Daily News Journal.

"We're moving in the right direction, but we have more work to do," said Sharp, unopposed Republican candidate seeking another four-year term in Aug. 4 election. "I'm confident that our teachers and our administrators are going to get us where we need to be."

School boards impacted by GOP primary: 'I think we need to keep politics out of schools'

The state is expected to announced additional performance data, including school level results and student academic growth information, in the coming weeks, according to the press release.

Reach reporter Scott Broden with news tips or questions by emailing him at sbroden@dnj.com. Follow him on Twitter @ScottBroden.

Standardized test results

The following shows standardized testing proficiency percentages for Rutherford County Schools students:

  • English language arts in 2021: 36%
  • English language arts in 2022: 43%
  • Math in 2021: 32%
  • Math in 2022: 37%

Source: Rutherford County Schools

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: 'Moving in the right direction': Rutherford Co. test results show pre-COVID gains

Comments / 0

Related
williamsonhomepage.com

Success of Nolensville Nights yields town to reapply for state arts grant

Nolensville Commissioners have seen fit to act on the town’s eligibility for the state’s Arts Build Communities grant. The ABC grant program, facilitated by the Tennessee Arts Commission, accepts applications from municipalities and awards up to $3,500 to those it approves. The award comes with a requirement that the funds be matched by the municipality in question. The program also requires the town to pay 100 percent of all invoices involved in the projects for which funding is used before it can seek reimbursement.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Statement From The Williamson County Democratic Party

The Williamson County Democratic Party (WCDP) stands in solidarity with public school teachers across Tennessee, especially those in Williamson County. Yesterday, Governor Bill Lee, a graduate of Franklin High School in Williamson County, nodded his head in agreement while an advisor of his was openly mocking public school teachers at an event for charter school teachers. Below are statements from WCDP Chair Dr. Jenn Foley and WCDP Vice Chair Courtenay Rogers regarding the matter.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Rutherford County, TN
Health
Murfreesboro, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Education
Murfreesboro, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Government
Rutherford County, TN
Government
Rutherford County, TN
Coronavirus
Murfreesboro, TN
Education
Rutherford County, TN
Education
County
Rutherford County, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
thunder1320.com

Potomac horse fever reported in nearby Murfreesboro, Dekalb County

The State Veterinarian’s office has confirmed two cases of Potomac horse fever. One is in Rutherford County and the other in Dekalb County. Freshwater snails are the source of the bacteria that causes Potomac horse fever. Horses may be exposed when drinking from creeks or rivers, and can then suffer from colic, fever, and diarrhea. Potomac horse fever has not been found to directly transmit from horse to horse.
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Water shortage in Spring Hill sparks discussion on future

Water – or the lack thereof – has become a consistent issue in Spring Hill over the past month, as twice the city has issued a ban on residential watering in that time frame. The city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen, along with staff member Dan Allen, discussed at the most recent meeting how to best combat that issue.
SPRING HILL, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Contractor alert: Spring Hill to procure engineering services

Spring Hill will soon solicit the rendering of services to deal with a litany of disparate water-related concerns from a variety of different types of contractors. Spring Hill is looking at several requests for qualifications to be disseminated in the near future with regard to water and sewer utility services. These will pertain to architecture and engineering services for, among other things, the community services annex, assistance with wastewater compliance, assistance with creating an indirect radius program and establishment of a reclaimed water program.
SPRING HILL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standardized Tests#Covid#Rutherford Co#Rutherford County Schools
WSMV

Disease affecting cattle found in Maury County herd

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The state veterinarian has announced the detection of a disease affecting cattle in Tennessee. State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said Theileria Orientalis, a tickborne parasite that infects red and white blood cells and causes severe anemia in cattle, was found in a herd in Maury County. There is no vaccine to prevent the illness or effective treatment. Once an animal is infected, it is a carrier for life.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown Debuts Logo on New Building

If you were in Nashville’s Midtown area yesterday, you might have seen something flying in the air! The Ascension trinity logo was installed on the new Surgery and Critical Care Tower at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown Tuesday morning. The three colors each represent the hospital's mission: green for growth, blue for health and purple for compassion.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

NES Warns Customers of Higher Bills Due to Record High Fuel Costs Impacting TVA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – With fuel prices soaring nationwide, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is experiencing record-breaking fuel-market costs. Due to the increase in natural gas prices, customers’ July bills will have a higher Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) charge. Nashville Electric Service (NES) is anticipating an approximate 10% increase...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WSMV

Midstate electric companies offer tips to reduce power bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some electric companies in our area stopped disconnecting power last month for lack of payment, given the extreme heat that had blanketed Middle Tennessee. For customers of Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) and Nashville Electric Service (NES), that is set to end. MTE says they have not...
NASHVILLE, TN
tnledger.com

Is Tennessee ready for 988?

Some expect big jump in calls for mental health help. State doesn’t. Tennesseans have a new resource for emergency mental health crises beginning July 16. Like 911, 988 is a new three-digit crisis number that connects to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. “It’s 911 for your body, and...
TENNESSEE STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davidson, Rutherford, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 13:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davidson; Rutherford; Williamson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Davidson County in Middle Tennessee Northwestern Rutherford County in Middle Tennessee Northeastern Williamson County in Middle Tennessee * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 125 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nolensville, or 7 miles east of Franklin, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Franklin, Smyrna, Brentwood, La Vergne, Nolensville and Triune. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 65 and 72. Interstate 24 between mile markers 60 and 72. Interstate 840 between mile markers 38 and 49, and near mile marker 60. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
The Daily News Journal

The Daily News Journal

1K+
Followers
679
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

DNJ.com is the home page of The Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro, with in-depth and updated local news, MTSU and high school sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://dnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy