Wichita Falls, TX

Taco Fest scheduled to return to Wichita Falls

By Cecil Witherspoon, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 1 day ago

What: Second annual Wichita Falls Taco Fest

When: Beginning at noon July 23

Where: Bud Daniels Park, 900 Ohio Ave.

Why: Bring the Wichita Falls community together to enjoy great food and raise funds to support the Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative

A racially motivated remark has turned into a stepping stone for a new Wichita Falls tradition – one that has the potential to effect change for the better in the community. Area residents can once again attend Taco Fest on Saturday, July 23, at Bud Daniels Park, after the event first took place a year ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H7Xdt_0gWkX8Jz00

The first event was inspired by a Facebook user's comments to Mayor Stephen Santellana in which the user called Santellana a “taco eater.” In response, Santellana pledged to organize a taco festival for the city.

The idea quickly gained traction, and Santellana included a button in his response post that lead Facebook-users to the Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative, resulting in thousands of dollars being raised for the Initiative. After noticing the donations, Zavala helped Santellana put the event together.

“Immediately, they jumped on board and helped me, they did 99% of the work. Their board members stepped up and threw this together really fast,” Santellana said, adding that the response encouraged Zavala to make it a recurring event. “I didn’t know if 10 people would show up or 10,000, but we filled those two blocks up with vendors, with people eating, people were donating drinks, it was a good deal. So when it was all over with, they said, ‘We need to do this again.’”

Planning for this year’s event is already well under way, with Zavala representatives like co-coordinator of the event Roger Palma reaching out to vendors and potential sponsors to ensure everything is lined up and ready for the festival.

“I think we’re going to have more vendors this year. We’re going to have a lot more taco vendors so the wait won’t be as long. That’s one of the reasons we knew we needed more vendors is we had a lot of wait lines,” Palma said, later adding, “It should be a lot bigger with more tacos to choose from.”

Palma said the money generated by Taco Fest will go toward funding Zavala scholarships, and explained that Zavala is a nonprofit Hispanic organization that focuses primarily on education, including education camps, a toddler literacy program and scholarships for graduating seniors.

“We do scholarships as well for graduating seniors. And that’s where our money is going to be raised at Taco Fest, is going to go toward putting more scholarships and getting students post-secondary education,” Palma said.

Santellana said he is excited both for the event and the money and exposure it brings to Zavala.

“It’s just another great community event. I’m always for events downtown to where you get the whole community come out to just kind of celebrate Wichita Falls and help Zavala raise a little money. All around it’s just a good event,” Santellana said.

For more information about the 2022 Wichita Falls Taco Fest, visit their Facebook event page .

Find out more about the Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative at their website, https://www.zavalawf.com/ .

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Taco Fest scheduled to return to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
