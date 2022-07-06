ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: Taylor County adds 49 cases Wednesday

By Staff report
 1 day ago

The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District reported Wednesday 49 new cases of COVID-19, six of which were confirmed by polymerase chain reaction testing.

Active cases Wednesday totaled 783 (232 PCR tests and 551 antigen tests), compared to 754 Tuesday and 679 the week previous.

The percentage of COVID-19 inpatients in the 16-county Abilene trauma service area was 1.42% Tuesday, compared to 1.38% Monday and1.09% Sunday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 database.

The Abilene trauma service area Tuesday had 12 COVID-19 inpatients, one more than reported Monday. In the previous 24 hours, there were no COVID-19 admissions in the area, according to the state database.

Coronavirus by the numbers

Abilene/Taylor County (Wednesday data): New cases, 49; PCR cases, 13,404; active PCR cases, 232; total antigen probable cases, 22,870; total active antigen cases, 551; total PCR recoveries, 13,516; total antigen recoveries, 21,966; Total deaths, 646.

Texas (updated Wednesday): Total cases, 5,854,952; New cases, 6,353; Hospitalized, 2,812; Fatalities, 87,198; New fatalities, 20; Total tests, 67,455,839.

Big Country estimated new daily confirmed cases (Wednesday, as tracked by the state): Brown, 1; Callahan, 1; Coke, 5; Coleman, 0; Comanche, 1; Eastland, 0; Erath, 1; Fisher, 0; Haskell, 0; Howard, 3; Jones, 1; Kent, 0; Knox, 0; Mitchell, 8; Nolan, 6; Runnels, 1; Scurry, 10; Shackelford, 0; Stephens, 0; Stonewall, 0; and Throckmorton, 0.

Sources: City of Abilene, Texas Department of State Health Services (counts PCR cases only) San Angelo Standard-Times

SELECT PRISONS (Wednesday update)

Daniel (Snyder): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Havins (Brownwood): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Middleton (Abilene): Staff cases – active, 6; Inmate cases – active, 3, medical isolation, 3.

Robertson (Abilene): Staff cases – active, 6; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Sayle (Breckenridge): Staff cases – active, 1; Inmate cases – active, 1, medical isolation, 1.

Wallace (Colorado City): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 website.

More: COVID-19: Taylor County adds 32 cases Tuesday

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: COVID-19: Taylor County adds 49 cases Wednesday

