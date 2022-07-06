ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Western swing fiddler Bobby Flores dies

By Greg Jaklewicz, Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 1 day ago

Fans of western swing knew Bobby Flores was the real deal.

Flores, who played with the likes of Willie Nelson, Ray Price and Johnny Bush, was just as much at home playing his fiddle for dancers at Abilene-area music halls.

In fact, he was booked last week in Stamford at The Stagecoach, for a benefit for the Texas Cowboys Reunion Old Timers Association.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lJBpV_0gWkX5fo00

He died June 23 of esophageal cancer before he could play those two nights.

Flores had just celebrated his 61st birthday. By age 13, he was a sought-after fiddle player.

Flores won a Grammy in 2002 for playing on the Freddy Fender album "La Musica de Baldemar Huerta." Huerta is Fender's given name.

Flores, who performed on his own and with a number of other western swing and country music legends, was a member of the Texas Western Swing Music Hall of Fame.

Kevin Taylor, the longtime Abilene musician, met Flores about 20 years ago. Although his background is in the rockin' electric blues, both as a drummer and guitarist, Taylor landed a gig playing drums for Red Steagall.

After playing for a few months with the band, Taylor in 1998 was to play his first Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering & Western Swing Festival in the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District.

"That's where I met Bobby," Taylor recalled. At the time, swing legends Johnny Gimble and Leon Rausch still were performing. Both had been members of Bob Wills' Texas Playboys back in the day.

It was Flores who succeeded Gimble. Flores had been the fiddler for Price, whom he met as a teenager. So impressed was Price, that Flores also was welcome to perform with him.

Entering into a different genre, Taylor said he was encouraged by Flores.

Early on, Flores left him a phone message, praising Taylor's work on the snare drums. Flores not only thought enough to call him, but had to track down Taylor's phone number.

"I didn't hardly know him at all, " Taylor said, but the atta-boy from a veteran of the cowboy gathering meant a lot.

"I just felt the need to tell you that," Taylor said, recounting Flores' compliment.

Said Taylor, "It meant a lot to me. Those kind of things nobody can ever take away from you."

Taylor said Flores founded his own music school, and enjoyed teaching the art of music to youngsters. In 2002, Flores started his own music label, Yellow Rose Records, and released eight albums. He also opened B.A.M. Recording Studio in 2009.

Flores would form his band "and play every weekend, like the rest of us," he said.

He remained a go-to play for studio recording projects.

Flores was a fan of Abilene-based singer Twila Foreman, who sang background vocals on his projects, Taylor said.

"When I'd play with Bobby, his first question would be, 'Have you talked to Twila lately?'" Taylor said.

Taylor said music fans may not know that Flores had another love - kayaking.

Taylor remembers that after gigs in the Stockyards, some musicians would go eat but Flores would vanish into the night. To kayak.

"He'd go by himself and like the peace and the quiet," Taylor said. "Get away from the loud music for awhile."

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Western swing fiddler Bobby Flores dies

Comments / 0

Related
Lone Star 1280

Read All About It: 5 Times That Abilene Made National News

Let's face it, for good, bad, or otherwise, Abilene doesn't seem to make it into the national news that often. But, when it does, it's usually for something big. Can you remember the last time you saw Abilene on the national news? What was it about? Scroll on and uncover 5 times the Key City made national news.
ABILENE, TX
KAJA KJ 97

3 Texas Drive-In Movie Theaters Among The Best In America

There may not be as many drive-in theaters as there used to be, but they're still as enjoyable as ever. Cheapism compiled a list of the best drive-in movie theaters in America. The website states, "In good times and bad, they provide an inimitable viewing experience, and their prices are often a bargain compared with indoor counterparts. We researched online reviews and compared rankings to find some favorites nationwide that are always a cheap way to enjoy a movie or two ... or three."
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Abilene, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Stamford, TX
City
Abilene, TX
ktxs.com

Long time Abilene doctor turns 92, celebrates by taking final flight

ABILENE, Texas — Community involvement is a practice that most people enjoy adding to their routine, but for Dr. Jack Ramsey, a certified flight instructor and specialist in radiation oncology, it is simply a way of life. Dr. Ramsey is certified in diagnostic radiology, nuclear medicine and radiation oncology,...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crumbl sets opening date for Abilene location

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Crumbl cookies has set an opening date for their new location in Abilene. The cookie store, located at 3560 S Clack Street, will be officially open for business Friday, July 8 from 8:00 a.m. to midnight. This location, which is near Petco and Panera Bread in the Shops at Abilene, will […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Bush
Person
Bob Wills
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Red Steagall
BigCountryHomepage

Firefighter burned during explosion in Blackwell

BLACKWELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Blackwell volunteer firefighter was burned when a pipe exploded during a fire Wednesday. The Blackwell Volunteer Fire Department did confirm Fire Fighter Skipper sustained burns to his face, neck, and arm during the explosion, which involved a gas line at a fire at Oak Creek Ranch. Pictures of Firefighter Skipper […]
BLACKWELL, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘I’m a blessed man’: Abilene building owner mulls over moving forward after devastating fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An early morning structure fire left the new owner of a building, along with his business-owning neighbors, counting their blessings. The fire broke out just before 5:00 Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of Mockingbird Lane, severely damaging a commercial building. Even though it was an older building, this building was […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Little boy, aged nine, dies following crash in Nolan County

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a child late Monday night in Nolan County. According to a press release, Ceasar J. Rendon, 36, of Roscoe, was traveling North on FM 608 in a 2007 Cadillac Escalade. A Roddy M. Alexander, 42, of Roscoe was driving a 2018 Ford Pickup with passenger Bonnie L. Jay, 36, of Roscoe traveling south on FM 608.
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Halls#Fiddler#Swing Music#Stagecoach
BigCountryHomepage

‘Stop dumping. . .on local jurisdictions’: Neither Taylor, Jones counties want responsibility for Texas State Veterans Cemetery

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The State of Texas is trying to get Jones or Taylor County to take over responsibilities for Abilene’s veterans cemetery, but so far, neither county wants the deal. Texas State Veterans General Land Office Representative Dr. John Kelly approached Taylor County commissioners Tuesday morning, proposing the county take on responsibilities […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

NEW DETAILS: Sparkling Fallen Fire burns in Tye

TYE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – The Sparkling Fallen Fire rekindled in Tye overnight Monday into Tuesday, and is threatening nearby structures with possible evacuations underway. KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that fire and volunteer fire departments from Tye, Merkel and View are on scene fighting the rekindle. Aircrafts were also seen dropping fire retardant on the […]
TYE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
colemantoday.com

One Injured in Coleman County Wreck

Coleman County first responders responded on Wednesday afternoon, July 6, to a two vehicle accident on Highway 153, west of Glen Cove, not far from the Coleman and Runnels county line. A landing zone for an Air Evac helicopter was set up at the entrance to Hords Creek Lake. One person was transported from the wreck site to the helicopter to be taken to an area hospital for treatment of the injuries. The other driver did not require medical treatment, according to Coleman Fire. The Texas DPS was called to investigate the wreck.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

4 pets killed in South Abilene house fire on 4th of July

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A late morning house fire in South Abilene took the lives of four pets on Independence Day Monday. The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) said the occupant arrived home just after 10:00 a.m. Monday to find the house filled with smoke. Crews made their ways to the house in the 600 block […]
ABILENE, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy