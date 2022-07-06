Harris English, Gary Woodland among new commits to 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic

The Rocket Mortgage Classic announced seven new commitments to its 2022 field on Wednesday, headlined by Harris English and Gary Woodland.

The July 28-31 event at the Detroit Golf Club also received pledges from Keegan Bradley, Brandt Snedeker, Mackenzie Hughes, Stewart Cink and Davis Love III.

They join world No. 7 Patrick Cantlay, No. 13 Will Zalatoris and No. 16 Tony Finau and others in a pool of 18 commits. Most of the RMC's 156-player field will be finalized July 22.

English is No. 30 in the World Official Golf Ranking and enters as a four-time PGA Tour winner. He was also a 2021 U.S. Ryder Cup team member.

Woodland is a four-time winner on tour, too, including the 2019 U.S. Open Championship, and played on the 2019 U.S. Presidents Cup team. He tied for 10th place at the U.S. Open in June.

Bradley, the PGA Rookie of the Year and Tour champion in 2011 now ranked No. 41, comes to Detroit at No. 26 in the 2021-22 FedEx Cup standings. He's a four-time winner on tour and finished tied for seventh at the 2022 U.S. Open and fifth at The Players Championship.

Snedeker is a nine-time Tour winner and the 2012 FedEx Cup champion. He played in two Ryder Cups and one Presidents Cup for the U.S.

Hughes is the world's No.2-ranked Candian and represented his country in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He's also the first player in Tour history to win on the PGA Tour Canada, the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour.

Cink has won eight times on the PGA Tour, including the 2009 Open Championship. He finished No. 26 in last year's FedEx Cup standings after becoming the fourth player age 47 or older to win multiple times in a season on the PGA Tour since 1960.

Love was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2017 and holds 21 PGA Tour titles, including the 1997 PGA Championship. He was captain of the U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2012 and 2016.

