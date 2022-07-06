ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Harris English, Gary Woodland among new commits to 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic

By Mason Young, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ISX1_0gWkX4n500

The Rocket Mortgage Classic announced seven new commitments to its 2022 field on Wednesday, headlined by Harris English and Gary Woodland.

The July 28-31 event at the Detroit Golf Club also received pledges from Keegan Bradley, Brandt Snedeker, Mackenzie Hughes, Stewart Cink and Davis Love III.

They join world No. 7 Patrick Cantlay, No. 13 Will Zalatoris and No. 16 Tony Finau and others in a pool of 18 commits. Most of the RMC's 156-player field will be finalized July 22.

English is No. 30 in the World Official Golf Ranking and enters as a four-time PGA Tour winner. He was also a 2021 U.S. Ryder Cup team member.

Woodland is a four-time winner on tour, too, including the 2019 U.S. Open Championship, and played on the 2019 U.S. Presidents Cup team. He tied for 10th place at the U.S. Open in June.

Bradley, the PGA Rookie of the Year and Tour champion in 2011 now ranked No. 41, comes to Detroit at No. 26 in the 2021-22 FedEx Cup standings. He's a four-time winner on tour and finished tied for seventh at the 2022 U.S. Open and fifth at The Players Championship.

Snedeker is a nine-time Tour winner and the 2012 FedEx Cup champion. He played in two Ryder Cups and one Presidents Cup for the U.S.

Hughes is the world's No.2-ranked Candian and represented his country in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He's also the first player in Tour history to win on the PGA Tour Canada, the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour.

Cink has won eight times on the PGA Tour, including the 2009 Open Championship. He finished No. 26 in last year's FedEx Cup standings after becoming the fourth player age 47 or older to win multiple times in a season on the PGA Tour since 1960.

Love was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2017 and holds 21 PGA Tour titles, including the 1997 PGA Championship. He was captain of the U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2012 and 2016.

Contact Mason Young: MEYoung@freepress.com Follow him on Twitter: @Mason_Young_0.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Channel

WGC-HSBC Champions canceled for third consecutive year

The WGC-HSBC Champions has once again been canceled because of ongoing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of only two WGCs on the PGA Tour schedule, the HSBC Champions hasn’t been played since November 2019, when Rory McIlroy won in a playoff. In a release, the Tour cited “logistical implications” as the reason for the cancelation.
GOLF
Golf Digest

This tour pro is tired of LIV golfers denigrating the PGA Tour: 'It's so false'

The men at the crux of the LIV Golf-PGA Tour saga are just as sick of hearing about it as the rest of us. That doesn’t mean it’s not constantly still on their minds. “I wake up thinking about it, I go to bed thinking about it—it’s legitimately all I think about,” says Keith Mitchell, No. 54 in the World Ranking. Mitchell, 30, considers himself firmly in the PGA Tour’s corner for the battle that has fractured the elite level of the men’s game. He's in Scotland for this week’s Genesis Scottish Open before playing the Open Championship at St. Andrews.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harris, MI
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Golf.com

LIV Golf’s charter jet for players, caddies looks like a wild scene

If guaranteed prize money didn’t seem like payment enough, wait until you see how LIV golfers travel. Picture how a mini-tour player gets around — cheap flights, long drives and scrambling to make tee times — and now imagine the polar opposite: an all-inclusive private jet with a well-stocked bar and presumably no concerns about wandering luggage.
GOLF
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy’s latest LIV comments suggest the discussion is changing

As the breakaway LIV league has emerged as a legitimate threat to the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, different figures have emerged as spokespeople for their respective parties. While some big-name pros have fled for the new tour, others have doubled down on their decision to stay. On the PGA Tour that has meant the emergence of pseudo-spokesmen like Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm speaking out on its behalf.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Golf Club#Rmc#Fedex Cup#Ryder Cups#The U S Hughes#Candian
CBS Sports

2022 Open Championship odds, picks: Tiger Woods predictions from proven golf model that nailed eight majors

St. Andrews is widely considered the "home of golf" because the game was first played on the grounds in the early 15th century, so it's fitting that the 150th Open Championship will be held on the Old Course at St. Andrews. The 2022 Open Championship will begin on Thursday, July 14 and mark the 30th time that St. Andrews has hosted the major championship. Tiger Woods won two of his three British Opens at St. Andrews and despite battling lingering complications from a car accident he suffered in Feb. 2021, he is preparing to try to play in the Open Championship 2022.
GOLF
CBS Sports

PGA Tour, LPGA Tour cancel upcoming golf tournaments in China due to COVID-19 concerns

Due to China's ongoing battle with the COVID-19 pandemic, the PGA Tour announced on Wednesday the cancellation of the WGC-HSBC Champions scheduled for Oct. 27-30. This marks the third straight season in which the event has been axed from the playing schedule. Rory McIlroy remains the reigning champion of the event, having won at Sheshan Golf Club in Shanghai in 2019.
GOLF
BBC

Allyson Felix: US Olympic great named in World Championships squad

Olympic great Allyson Felix could make her 10th and final World Athletics Championships appearance later this month after being named in the United States 4x400m mixed relay pool. Felix, the most decorated female track and field Olympian of all time, will retire at the end of the season. The 36-year-old...
SPORTS
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy