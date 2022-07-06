Coming up: Marking John Quincy Adams' 255th birthday, cultural events come to South Shore

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marking John Quincy Adams' 255th birthday, cultural events come to South Shore

By Patriot Ledger staff
 1 day ago
Ceremony to honor John Quincy Adams

QUINCY – A wreath-laying ceremony in celebration of the 255th birthday of President John Quincy Adams will start at noon Monday, July 11, at the United First Parish Church, 1306 Hancock St. A wreath will be presented on behalf of President Joe Biden by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Ping from the Navy Operational Support Center in Quincy. The theme for the ceremony is "Caring for our Fragile Democracy" and will feature speakers, along with music by the Quincy Choral Society. The ceremony will be open to the public and available to stream online. Tours will be offered following the ceremony.

Duxbury exhibit to open on July 17 at Art Complex Museum

DUXBURY – The "Gillian Christy: Tabernacle Tableau" exhibit's opening reception will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at the Art Complex Museum, 189 Alden St., Duxbury. Museum admission, the exhibit and the reception are free.

Asian folktales, songs, origami at Pembroke library

PEMBROKE – Award-winning storyteller Motoko will perform at the "Folktales from Asia" event from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at the Pembroke Public Library, 142 Center St. Motoko will share Asian folktales and songs, then teach participants how to make an origami craft. Best suited for children ages 5 to 11. Registration is not required. Admission is free.

Fairy tale, zipline July 26 at Pembroke library

PEMBROKE – Listen to a retelling of a fairy tale and craft a zipline at the "STEM Storytime: Hansel & Gretel's Zipline" event from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the Pembroke Public Library, 142 Center St. Participants will create a zipline to change the end of the characters' story and use problem-solving skills to build a device. The event is for children ages 4 to 8. Registration is required. Visit linktr.ee/pembrokepubliclibrary or call 781-293-677 for more information or to register.

Curators' presentation at Duxbury museum July 28

DUXBURY – Curator Julia Courtney and guest curator and artist Todd Bartel will present a gallery talk from 11 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at the Art Complex Museum, 189 Alden St., Duxbury. Museum admission and the event are free. For more information, visit artcomplex.org.

Japanese tea ceremony July 31 in Duxbury

DUXBURY – The Art Complex Museum will hold a Japanese tea ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the Art Complex Museum, 189 Alden St., Duxbury. The tea ceremony is free and seating is first come, first served. For more information, visit artcomplex.org/programs/japanese-tea-ceremony.

