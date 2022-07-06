Federal appeals court hears arguments on future of DACA
News Channel Nebraska
5 days ago
A federal appeals court in New Orleans heard arguments Wednesday on the legality of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, setting up another high-stakes legal clash over immigration that could impact hundreds of thousands of people. DACA, created in 2012, was intended to provide temporary reprieve to...
Data: Brennan Center for Justice; Map: Baidi Wang/AxiosThere are no high court justices who identify as a person of color in 20 states, while women make up less than a quarter of the bench in 10 states, according to data from the Brennan Center for Justice, reported by Axios' Stef Kight. Zoom in: 48% of Georgia's population are people of color, but just two of its nine state Supreme Court justices, or 22%, are. 44% of Georgia's Supreme Court justices are women, to the state's 51% female population. One third of Georgia’s population is Black, but just one state Supreme Court justice, Verda Colvin, is.Latino people account for 10.2% of Georgia's population, but the state has no Latino supreme court justices. Of note: Georgia's 22% makeup of justices of color is slightly above the 18% national figure, and its number of female justices is higher than the 41% national rate. The big picture: Georgia's state Supreme Court has seen a major change in its gender breakdown in recent years. When Gov. Brian Kemp took office, just one of nine of the justices was a woman. Data: Brennan Center for Justice; Map: Nicki Camberg/Axios
Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has switched his residency from his home state of Indiana to Michigan – a swing state that has been critical in recent presidential elections. Buttigieg made the change so that he and husband Chasten could be closer to Traverse City, Politico reported. The couple announced...
An online petition demanding the removal of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has received more than one million signatures. The effort entitled “Impeach Justice Clarence Thomas,” was launched on the website of public advocacy group MoveOn in May. As of Friday, the petition had more than 1.1...
On the morning of July 7, the wrongfully detained WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to the charges she is facing in Russia. The most severe charge, equivalent to narcotics trafficking, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Griner’s four-month-and-counting detainment in Russia has highlighted critical differences between the Russian and American legal systems — and salary imbalances between WNBA and NBA players. Adding insult to injury, her case is now being used by the GOP and its supporters to leverage Black suffering for their political benefit and worse, amusement.
July 11 (Reuters) - Joe Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia this week is a diplomatic challenge that comes with a thorny logistics question: Should the U.S. president be photographed meeting, or even shaking hands with, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman?
Last September, a psychiatrist named Edward Gripon travelled to Texas’ death row to meet a man he helped put there. He had testified at the 2006 trial of Ramiro Gonzales, who was facing a death sentence for kidnapping, raping and killing Bridget Townsend when they both were 18 years old.“This is a man who has demonstrated a tendency to want to control, to manipulate, and to take advantage of certain other individuals,” Gripon told the jury at the time, predicting that Gonzales would pose a risk of harming more people.Now, Gripon sat before a man in his late 30s who...
DOJ prosecutors revealed the June 29 FBI interview in a court filing connected to the criminal contempt case of Steve Bannon, who is set to go on trial July 18 for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 select committee. Former President Donald Trump’s attorney Justin Clark interviewed with federal...
