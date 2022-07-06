ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Mitch McConnell blames COVID stimulus checks for US labor shortage

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O4e13_0gWkWD7E00

US companies are still struggling to hire workers because Americans are “flush for the moment” due to the stimulus checks they received from the federal government to help them through the coronavirus pandemic, according to the nation’s most powerful Republican.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the labor shortage currently hampering the US economy will be resolved once the money that Americans saved from their stimulus checks runs out.

“You’ve got a whole lot of people sitting on the sidelines because, frankly, they’re flush for the moment,” McConnell said during an event in Paducah, Kentucky, on Tuesday.

“What we’ve got to hope is once they run out of money, they’ll start concluding it’s better to work than not to work.”

McConnell’s remarks were reported by Business Insider.

In March 2021, the Biden administration signed into law a rescue package that sent $1,400 checks to Americans. No Republicans supported the measure, which passed strictly with Democratic votes.

Republicans have cited the stimulus checks as well as enhanced unemployment benefits as the reasons Americans do not have enough incentive to return to the job market following the height of the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gkM5O_0gWkWD7E00
The Biden administration sent $1,400 checks to Americans last year as part of its coronavirus relief plan.
REUTERS

The federal government’s pandemic aid to Americans has also been blamed for soaring levels of inflation.

The Labor Department reported on Wednesday that there were nearly 11.3 million job openings on the last business day of May.

In April there were 11.7 million job openings, down from the record high of 11.9 million in March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hik1s_0gWkWD7E00
The US job market remains robust despite soaring levels of inflation.
AP

During that same period, millions of Americans continued to quit their jobs.

In May, 4.3 million people submitted their resignations — only slightly lower than the record 4.4 million in March, according to CNBC.

Workers have been quitting in favor of jobs that offer higher pay. In May, wages rose 6.1% compared to the same month a year prior — the biggest annual increase in more than 25 years, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

The robust job market is one of the bright spots for the economy, which has been saddled with record levels of inflation.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Fox News

Laura Ingraham calls for America to cut its losses with GOP establishment and more

Laura Ingraham called on the United States to cut its losses with establishment Republicans and more in Wednesday's opening monologue of "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: We need to cut our losses with the GOP establishment… Last year, [the GOP establishment] signed on to an idiotic infrastructure bill, and now many of the same senators are signing on to a gun control bill. Fourteen Republicans in all, led by John Cornyn of Texas. They're giving Biden a victory and infringing on the rights of law-abiding Americans. The legislation is 80 pages long and last night, a vote was called just hours after the text was even released. It's a complete travesty, and it's one more step on the road to a gun ban…
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
MAINE STATE
Salon

Mo Brooks, betrayed by Trump in losing election bid, says he's willing to testify about Jan. 6

Correction: A previous version of the story incorrectly indicated Brooks lost a re-election bid for the House of Representatives. Tuesday's election was a runoff for Senate. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., the pro-Trump election-denier who lost his election bid for Senate this week, on Wednesday said that he'd be willing to publicly testify about January 6 to the House select committee if subpoenaed.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Rep. Stacey Plaskett: “Donald Trump isn’t interested in our democracy.”

On Friday, Donald Trump made his first public remarks since the Jan. 6 hearings began and called out Mike Pence and Bill Barr for not following through with his scheme to overturn the election. Former impeachment manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett isn’t surprised. “Donald Trump is not interested in our democracy,” she tells Sam Stein. “He’s interested in power…and creating a slush fund from the Big Lie for his own monetary gain so of course he’s not going to be upset about that.” Yet, Trump remains a force in the GOP. He’s still the most popular figure in the Republican Party and Rep. Plaskett notes that many on the right will “do anything to stay in the good graces of Donald Trump and stay in the good graces of what they call the base, many of whom have white supremacist, racist, anti-semitic, anti-American sentiments.”June 19, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Package#Politics Congress#Politics Federal#Americans#Senate#Republicans#Democratic#Reuters#The Labor Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Atlantic

Take Away the President’s Immunity

Donald Trump’s interest in another run at the presidency is reportedly connected to his intensifying concerns over the January 6 Select Committee hearings. Most recently, after the vice chair, Representative Liz Cheney, suggested that the committee might make multiple criminal referrals for his conduct, Trump exploded at the “warmongering and despicable human being Liz Cheney, who … keeps saying, over and over again, that HER Fake Unselect Committee may recommend CRIMINAL CHARGES against a President of the United States who got more votes than any sitting President in history.”
POTUS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy