McKinney hat shop Bay Willow Design moves to new location

Crypto mining firm Riot Blockchain said it has begun relocating rigs from its New York data facility, with the majority intended to end up in central Texas. In a Wednesday announcement, Riot said it has transitioned some of its mining rigs from a Massena, New York facility — named Coinmint — as part of an effort to reduce the firm’s operating expenses through lower power costs and eliminate “all third-party hosting fees.” The company said it planned to “ship the balance of its S19 miner fleet” at Coinmint to Riot’s Whinstone facility in Rockdale, Texas in July.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO