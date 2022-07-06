ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Police looking for soap thieves in York County

By James Wesser
abc27.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are looking for people they said have stolen items from retail stores in York County. Get daily news, weather,...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 14

Cindy Frederick
1d ago

What entitles any person to walk into a store,fill the cart up, anything from food to electronics,to laundry detergent and boldly exit when done with their free shopping experience!!!!!!

Reply(3)
7
Ethel Alton
23h ago

I can't believe they actually made a "clean" getaway with all that stuff in spite of cameras in the store.

Reply
6
Chacha08
22h ago

Strange . I always have to show my receipt when my items are not in a bag . They are right there waiting .

Reply
6
