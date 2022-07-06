Police looking for soap thieves in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are looking for people they said have stolen items from retail stores in York County. Get daily news, weather,...www.abc27.com
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are looking for people they said have stolen items from retail stores in York County. Get daily news, weather,...www.abc27.com
What entitles any person to walk into a store,fill the cart up, anything from food to electronics,to laundry detergent and boldly exit when done with their free shopping experience!!!!!!
I can't believe they actually made a "clean" getaway with all that stuff in spite of cameras in the store.
Strange . I always have to show my receipt when my items are not in a bag . They are right there waiting .
Comments / 14