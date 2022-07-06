ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, IN

ISP: Miami County prison inmate shanked, killed in homicide

By Jeff Wiehe
WANE-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBUNKER HILL, Ind. (WANE) – A 23-year-old man serving time in the Miami Correctional Facility near Peru was stabbed to death Monday, according to the Indiana State Police. At about...

www.wane.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

Inmate at Miami Correctional Facility dies after altercation

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — An inmate at the Miami Correctional Facility was stabbed to death Monday, according to Indiana State Police. ISP identified the inmate as 23-year-old Jamar Greer. State police investigated the incident and found that at about 4 p.m. Monday, correction officers found Greer suffering from a...
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peru, IN
Peru, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Bunker Hill, IN
Miami County, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Miami County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
kjluradio.com

Indiana man bound for Columbia arrested with 15 pounds of marijuana

A Montgomery County K-9 uncovers 15 pounds of marijuana during a recent traffic stop. The sheriff’s office reports it was early last Tuesday morning when a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-70 just west of New Florence. While questioning the driver, John Springman, 29, of Muncie, Indiana,...
WANE-TV

Court docs: Man steals vehicle, runs out of gas, calls police

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of stealing a vehicle in Ohio near the Indiana border made it as far as Woodburn on Tuesday. That’s where he ran out of gas. And he smoked some marijuana while he waited for officers. That’s according to Allen Superior...
WOODBURN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Isp#Violent Crime#The Indiana State Police
WISH-TV

15-year-old girl dead after crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Danielle Siebert, a 15-year-old girl from Bringhurst, is dead after a single vehicle crash in rural Carroll County Thursday afternoon. Emergency services responded to a report of a crash on CR 200E between CR 300S and 400S in southeastern Carroll County between the towns of Flora and Burlington.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Coroner: woman dies after she was sat on during altercation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office says a woman died after she was sat on during an altercation. Officials say Teresa Raeann Pratt, 57 of Fort Wayne, was involved in an altercation in the 8900 block of Center Street near the intersection of Wallen and Hanauer roads at about 10:15 a.m. on April 25. Another individual held Pratt down by sitting on her. Pratt became unresponsive and was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died that night.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
FOX59

Woman dies in Delaware County crash, 3 children hurt

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – A Tuesday afternoon crash killed a Hartford City woman and left three children injured. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Alyssa Stephens was heading north on Indiana 167 when her car went off the road and rolled over around 3 p.m. Tuesday. It happened north of Delaware County Road 900 N in the northeastern part of the county.
WANE-TV

FWPD launches Citizens Online Reporting system

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department has launched Citizens Online Reporting, a page on their website that allows users to report non-emergency calls for services when a officer isn’t needed. Only non-emergency calls where there is no suspect on the scene should be reported...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: Stabbing victim ambushed in downtown alley

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The surveillance video shows the victim come upon a couple as they lay together under dumpster lids in an alley. Then Michael Martin, 58, emerged from under the dumpster lids and started stabbing Shantrell Moore numerous times, according to a probable cause affidavit. Martin...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Allen County Sheriff’s Department busts meth dealer in northwest side neighborhood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A lengthy investigation by Allen County Sheriff’s Department detectives ended Wednesday with a drug dealer in handcuffs. Around 8:15 a.m., the sheriff’s department, Allen County Drug Task Force and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team served a search warrant in the 200 block of Montalcino Run in a northwest Fort Wayne neighborhood.
fortwaynesnbc.com

Coroner IDs July 4th South Calhoun Street shooting victim

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in the Fourth of July shooting on South Calhoun Street as a 27-year-old man. Fort Wayne police say they got to the 4700 block of S Calhoun St. just...
FORT WAYNE, IN
CBS Chicago

Family member of Gary, Indiana mayor among those killed in block party shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – Gary Mayor Jerome Prince announced his cousin was among those killed in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary just after midnight on Tuesday.The mayor said in a statement his cousin, Marquise Hall, 26, was one of the three people who were killed. Seven others were wounded in the shooting in the 1900 block of Missouri Street around 12:46 a.m."Our family is heartbroken and outraged at this loss," Prince said in the statement. "Obviously, this hits close to home. However, we're also angry and frustrated at the fact we continue to lose Gary residents to...
GARY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy