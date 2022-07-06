Dover approves 5-year fire contract with Dover Township

DOVER — Council approved a new five-year contract Tuesday with Dover Township for fire and EMS service.

Under the agreement, Dover Township will pay the city $120,000 a year for the service. Currently, the township is paying $92,500 a year.

"It's a good agreement for the residents of both Dover and Dover Township," said Interim Mayor Shane Gunnoe, who worked on the agreement with Fire Chief Russ Volkert. "It's a very fair agreement, and hopefully it will benefit everybody for years to come."

Under the terms of the contract, the township will make an upfront payment of $150,000 towards purchase of a new ambulance and $100,000 towards the purchase of breathing apparatus for firefighters. Dover Township will also make about $30,000 in direct purchases for the fire department.

Gunnoe urged council to approve the contract immediately so that the city could order a new ambulance before prices increase.

The current ambulance at the downtown fire station was purchased in 2014 at a cost of slightly under $200,000, Volkert said. A new one will likely cost in excess of $330,000.

Once the new ambulance arrives, the ambulance at the fire station on the north end of Dover will be put into reserve, the chief said.

The fire contract with Dover Township expired in December, and the two sides have been working under an extension since that time.