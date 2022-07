The Miami Marlins host the Los Angeles Angels in an interleague matchup! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Marlins prediction and pick. The Marlins took Game 1 after another magical performance from Sandy Alcantara. The early NL CY Young favorite is dominating this season and once again proved why he is on pace to take home the hardware. Alcantara is (9-3) with a 1.82 ERA and pitched eight scoreless innings last night. The Angels finished with just two hits as they look to bounce back in a big way. The Angels are (37-45) on the year while the Marlins aren’t much better at (39-40). Both sides are fourth in their respective divisions.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO