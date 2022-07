Every band starts somewhere, and in the Brazos Valley, Biggiefest gives high school bands a safe place to jam out and enjoy a night of support and connections. Biggiefest is an upcoming music festival being held at Brazos Valley Troupe, a nonprofit theater in Bryan, on July 8, according to the Biggiefest Instagram. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show officially starts at 6:30 p.m. with an opening act by a local improv group called the Oxymorons followed by high school bands playing a variety of music genres, including alternative rock, experimental rap and thrash metal. The event is free to attend, although guests can donate money to Brazos Valley Troupe and receive credit towards concessions.

BRYAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO