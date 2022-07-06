ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 1 a Baker Mayfield revenge game on the NFL schedule

By Chris Pugh
Akron Beacon Journal
 1 day ago

Did you hear a loud cheer around 2 p.m. Wednesday?

That was probably the celebration from NFL schedule-makers and television executives after the Cleveland Browns traded Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional 2024 fifth-round draft pick.

The Browns are scheduled to travel to Carolina's Bank of America Stadium for a season-opening game against the Panthers on Sept. 11.

Cleveland Browns trade Baker Mayfield: Browns' Baker Mayfield era ends in trade to Panthers: Too short, too slow, too cocky

Assuming Mayfield starts for Carolina, he will have the ultimate potential revenge game in his first NFL regular-season following Wednesday's trade.

Twitter users were particularly excited about the potential matchup. Here's a sample of what they had to say:

Will Baker Mayfield leave the Cleveland Browns with the team's playbook?

These fans are rooting for Baker Mayfield against the Cleveland Browns

Fan can't wait for Myles Garrett against Baker Mayfield

Will Baker Mayfield start over Sam Darnold for the Carolina Panthers?

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 1 a Baker Mayfield revenge game on the NFL schedule

